John Curtis Means was born in Oklahoma City and was delivered into the eager arms of his parents, Gary and Sheila Means. John passed from this life on Sunday, Jan. 22, unexpectedly after a brief illness.

John thrived growing up on his parent’s farm near Cherokee. At the ripe age of 11 months, he welcomed his sweet baby sister, Erin, into their loving family. John loved riding the four-wheelers doing farm chores with his dad and was a quick learner. He even learned which keys went to various vehicles and was not afraid to dash out the back door to start them, although, at age four, he couldn’t see over the steering wheel.

John attended Cherokee schools from Kindergarten through twelfth grade, graduating with the Class of 2000. With his keen sense of humor, John earned the title of “Class Clown” and loved making his friends laugh. As a student, John often scored near the top on standardized tests, especially in math. His mother emphasized the importance of books and reading to her children, which helped them both become successful students. John loved sports, memorizing baseball stats and facts, then quoting them to his parents, especially at night when he was supposed to be going to sleep. John’s love of sports expanded during his college years and beyond. He was a huge fan of OSU sports and Thunder basketball.

He attended Oklahoma State University, later receiving his B.S. from the University of Central Oklahoma in Applied Technology/Audio Production in 2015. In junior high and high school, John followed in his dad’s footsteps in becoming immersed in making music. His musical experience began with a set of drums and eventually included guitars, vocals, and songwriting as an adult. Some of his best friends and best times involved making music, and he was in several bands over the years.

In 2011, John married RaeAnna DeBoard, and on Nov. 8, 2014, he became a father to his precious daughter, Sophia Harper. John was a wonderful, loving, and enthusiastic dad. He and Sophie were inseparable. Their home was decorated with her creative artwork. Besides being a Super Dad, John was the fun and loving uncle to Andrew—the kind of uncle that every kid dreams of having. They shared many concerts, movies, laughs, Lego projects, pranks, and adventures on the farm. John and Andrew were good to—and for—each other, the best of family buddies.

John had many opportunities to love and care for his parents in recent years as his dad’s health failed. He was truly a good and faithful son, gently and lovingly filling needs as they arose. John’s caring nature has never been more evident than in recent years, as his dad’s health failed, and his mother needed his support.

John’s many friends have described him as having a great heart and welcoming energy—a funny, giving, kind, and genuinely great, sweet, and hilarious guy. A co-worker called him “an encourager” when situations become difficult. John was absolutely loyal as a friend and family member and rose to the top as a kind, gentle caregiver to his loving parents.

As an infant, John was baptized into the St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Cherokee, OK, where he attended Mass regularly. After moving to Moore, OK, he joined his family at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. At the time of his death, John was employed by Embassy Suites in Norman, OK as an Event Technology Supervisor.

John is survived by his daughter, Sophia Harper Means, mother, Sheila Means, sister, Erin DeWalt, nephew Andrew Means, nieces Olivia and Amelia DeWalt, brother-in-law, Tom DeWalt, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Gary Means, and his grandparents.

If you would like to donate to a memorial fund for Sophia Means, you may send a check to Sheila Means, with “Sophia Means” in the memo line, P.O. Box 6364, Moore, OK 73160.