Mass of Christian Burial for Katherine Severin is 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Goltry. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Goltry.

Services are under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home. Recitation of the Rosary is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at the funeral home. Visitation with family and friends will follow at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Katherine was born Sept. 23, 1936, on a farm near Crescent to Elmer and Eva Williams. She died Jan. 26, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School and graduated from Carrier High School. On May 14, 1960, Katherine and R.J. Severin were married at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother and beloved husband, R.J.

Survivors include daughter, Charolette Buller and husband, Jon; son, Ronnie Severin; grandchildren, Luke Buller and wife, Julianna; Leah Buller; Emily Campbell and husband, Ben; great-grandchildren, Bernadette Buller and Clara and Levi Campbell; sister LaVerneWinebrenner and husband, Bob and sister-in-law, Janice Severin.

Memorials may be given to St. Michael’s Cemetery Fund through the funeral home.

Condolences online at www.enidwecare.com.