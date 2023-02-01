Lowell Boone Wallace, 77, died peacefully at home with his family at his side after a courageous battle with cancer on January 3, 2023. He was born August 23, 1945 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Francis and Mary (Boone) Wallace. Lowell is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Kathy Jo (Jenlink); 4 daughters and sons-in-law: Amy and Deke Koonce, Angie and Jason Hughey, Alisha and Marvin Bennett, and April and Hayden Haines; 10 grandchildren: Tyler Koonce and his wife Cameron, Justin Koonce, Katlyn Hughey, Brandon Koonce, Bryce Hughey, Cooper Hughey, Lauren Koonce, Katherine Haines, Titus Haines and Clayton Bennett; one sister, Netta Ellis; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, David Wallace and Lloydene Nance.

Lowell attended May, Longdale, and Cooperton Schools before graduating from Lambert High School in 1963. He graduated from Northwestern Oklahoma State University in 1967 with a B.S.E. in science. Small schools and communities impacted his life as he followed in his dad’s footsteps as a small school teacher, coach and administrator for 40 years in the communities of Billings, Carrier-North Enid, Helena-Goltry, Davenport and Strother. He worked to the best of his ability and did what he thought was right, influencing the lives of many students and educators alike.

Lowell and Kathy bought a farm in the Sparks community in 1975, where he enjoyed building fences, baling hay, and running cattle. In that same year they joined Deer Creek Baptist Church; he was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ at home, work, church and community. Lowell and Kathy worked to instill a positive work ethic and personalized faith in each of their children by word and deed. His integrity in all of his dealings was unquestioned and his skills were often requested. He will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends. He was a good man.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lowell’s honor to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering at Deer Creek Baptist Church or to Samaritan’s Purse.

A funeral service was held at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Deer Creek Baptist Church with Brother Mike Haines officiating. Burial immediately followed at Kellerby Cemetery.

