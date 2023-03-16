REX SUNDERLAND

Rex was born in Blackwell, Oklahoma on March 3, 1946 to parents Betty (Clarke) and Vernol Sunderland and passed away on February 25, 2023 in Hospice Care at the Wakita Community Health Center, at the age of 76 years, 11 months and 22 days.

He graduated from Byron-Driftwood High School in 1964 before marrying Nelda J McClaflin in 1965. He joined the Oklahoma National Guard where he served for 12 years.

He enjoyed his 40-year career as a lineman for Alfalfa Electric Cooperative and also ran his own electrical business in Byron, OK, prior to retiring.

Everyone who knew him remembers Rex as a kind and gentle man, who took great care of his family, friends and community. He was a faithful member of the Nescatunga Bible Church and enjoyed sharing his faith with those around him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Rex Douglas Sunderland.

Rex is survived by his wife, Nelda of the home, and daughters, Laura (John) Lawlor, Danbury, Conn., Denise (John) Highfill, Selma, N.C., Stephanie (Tim) Miller, Oklahoma City, and Sonya (Ken) Alexander, Vicksburg, Miss., his sister-in-law whom he raised as his own from the age of 13. He is also survived by his sisters, June (Gary) Gerber, Byron, and Kay (Reggie) Diel of Cherokee, and leaves behind 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many friends and extended relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Nescatunga Bible Church.

Arrangements are by Wharton Funeral Chapel of Alva.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Nescatunga Bible Church.