Timberlake competes at Hennessey XC meet

Timberlake High School, Middle School and Elementary competed at a cross country meet at Hennessey.

The results are as follows:

High School Girls

• Karleigh Decker, 68th, 18:13; Kinlie Judd, 84th, 21:48.

High School Boys

• Payton Glenn, eighth, 18:45; Merric Judd, 16th, 19:26; Jack McCoy, 25th, 19:45; Chase Pierce 27th, 19:47; JJ Pippin, 46th, 21:05; Stephan Harwell, 83rd, 23:25; Dylan Schlup, 103rd, 27:11.

• Team: Timberlake, third.

Middle School Girls

• Lilly Johnson, 40th, 7:57; Alexia Pecha, 82nd, 10:31.

Middle School Boys

• Alex Brewer, 22nd, 9:51; Paxton Glenn, 33rd, 10:02; Daytin June, 46th, 10:25; Payton Pierce, 67th, 10:59; Payden Dunigan, 85th, 11:34; Cayde Springer, 89th, 11:43; Mavric Judd, 101st, 12:29; Conner Severin, 107th, 13:27.

• Team: Timberlake, eighth.

Elementary Girls

• Paisley Glenn, fifth, 7:31; Amilya Jones, ninth, 7:51; Katelynn Storms, 14th, 8:16; Cassidee Parkhurst, 20th, 8:43; Gracie Diller, 28th, 9:04; Ryleigh Hunter, 33rd, 9:36; Ariana Green, 38th, 10:03; Jaelynn Miller, 46th, 11:55.

• Team: Timberlake, first.