Okeene/Aline-Cleo take part in tourney

Ringwood was the designated visiting team in the contest and took a 4-0 lead going into the bottom of the first. After a line out to open the bottom of first inning, Madison Munden delivered an inside-the-park home run. Back-to-back outs sent the game to the second inning with Ringwood on top 4-1. Just as in the first inning, the Lady Devils plated four runs to go up 8-1 going into the bottom of the second. Katelyn Penner opened the bottom of the second with a single before three straight outs ended the second inning with Ringwood on top 8-1. Top of the third saw Ringwood go scoreless. Bottom of the second opened with a groundout before Keeley Hussey made it on base after drawing a walk. Munden followed with a single of her own before Hannah Nease delivered an RBI sac groundout to drive in Hussey. Munden was the able to score on a passed pitch before Penner made it on base with a single. An out ended the inning, but not before Okeene/Aline-Cleo cut the lead to 8-3. Top of the fourth again saw Ringwood go scoreless but the same fate awaited Okeene/Aline-Cleo in the bottom of the inning and the game moved to the fifth inning with score remaining 8-3. Top of the fifth again saw Ringwood scoreless and the game moved to the bottom of the fifth. Hussey led off the bottom of the fifth with a walk, but she wasn’t on base long, as Munden delivered a RBI double to drive in Hussey. A RBI fly out by Nease allowed Munden to score. Following a popout Alexus Naugle made it on base with a single before a strikeout ended the fifth with Okeene/Aline-Cleo cutting the lead to 8-5. Ringwood added one run to open the top of the sixth inning and the game moved to the bottom of the sixth with Ringwood on top 9-5. Bottom of the sixth saw Okeene/Aline-Cleo go three up and three down as Ringwood posted the 9-5 victory.