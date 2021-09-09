Cross country teams kick-off the season with meets
Cherokee cross country teams competed at a meet on Sept. 4 in Buffalo.
The results are as follows:
High School Girls
• Abby Guffy, second, 13:07; Carson Schanbacher, 10th, 14:27; Maryanne Heim, 12th, 14:39; Raylen Weve, 29th, 15:57; Mae Nevels, 31st, 16:22.
Junior High Boys
• Gavin Guffy, third, 13:14; Alec Tidwell, fourth, 13:22; Cooper Cantellay, 12th, 14:11; Jaime Garcia, 20th, 15:17.
Junior High Girls
• Marisa Solis, 16th, 14:51; Veronica Castro, 19th, 15:17; Tessa Littlefield, 20th, 15:21; Talyn Allison, 26th, 16:10; Kynli Patterson, 43rd, 19:15
The results from the cross meet at the Great Salt Plains State Park are unavailable.
Cherokee will host a cross country meet starting at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11.
The coaches meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. and the race will begin at 9 a.m. with the following schedule:
• High school boys, 5000 meters.
• High school girls, 3200 meters.
• Middle school boys, 3200 meters.
• Middle school girls, 1600 meters.
• Elementary boys, 1600 meters.
• Elementary girls, 1600 meters.
The awards are as follows:
• Top 25 high school and middle school with first through fifth places getting gold, sixth through 15th getting silver and 16th-25th getting bronze.
• Top 40 elementary with first through getting gold, 11th-25th getting silver and 26th-40th getting bronze.