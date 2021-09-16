Cherokee falls to Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, will host Shattuck Friday

The Cherokee Chiefs fell to Pioneer 46-0 in their home opener on Friday, Sept. 10.

The Mustangs scored 16 points in the first quarter with two rushing touchdowns, 24 in the second with two rushing and one passing touchdown and one in the third that was a kick-off returned for a touchdown.

The offensive stats for Cherokee are as follows:

• Kai McHenry: 1-3 passing for 4 yards, 13 carries for 47 yards and one kick return for 10 yards.

• Lathan Golden: four carries for 6 yards and two kick returns for 30 yards.

• Colby Roach: three carries for 1 yard.

• Gabe Wyatt: one catch for 4 yards.

The Chiefs will host Shattuck at 7 p.m., Friday. Shattuck is 2-0 on the season with 50-26 win over Tipton and 44-14 win over Destiny Christian.

Cherokee will then celebrate homecoming week on Sept. 20-24 with festivities before the game against Seiling at 7 p.m., Sept. 24.

Check back next week for more homecoming information in the upcoming edition.