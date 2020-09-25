XC teams take part in meets

Cherokee High School held their sixth annual XC Invitational race on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The results are as follows:

High School Girls

• Abby Guffy, Cherokee, third, 13:41; Raylen Weve, Cherokee, 18th, 15:47; Macy Goodwin, Cherokee, 45th, 16:59; Bethany Landrum, Cherokee, 56th, 17:40; Katie Dahn, Cherokee, 57th, 17:43; Korey Dooley, Cherokee, 70th, 19:33.

• Team: Cherokee, fifth.

High School Boys

• Merric Judd, Timberlake, third, 17:09; Payton Glenn, Timberlake, fifth, 17:19; Chase Pierce, Timberlake, 31st, 19:08; Jack McCoy, Timberlake, 33rd, 19:17; Dylan Schlup, Timberlake, 37th, 19:29; JJ Pippin, Timberlake, 45th, 19:54; Stephan Harwell, Timberlake, 58th, 20:33; Nick Lambert, Cherokee, 72nd, 21:18; Mason Parkhurst, Timberlake, 87th, 22:45.

• Team: Timberlake, second.

Middle School Girls

• Marisa Solis, Cherokee, 14th, 8:34; Mae Nevels, Cherokee, 17th, 8:36; Naomi Heim, Cherokee, 22nd, 8:52; Tessa Littlefield, Cherokee, 35th, 9:25; Kynli Patterson, Cherokee, 45th, 9:45; Jacey Kimminau, Cherokee, 63rd, 11:05; Alexia Pecha, Timberlake, 70th, 12:46.

• Team: Cherokee, fourth.

Middle School Boys

• Kaleb Wear, Timberlake, ninth, 14:00; Gavin Guffy, Cherokee, 15th, 14:18; Cooper Cantellay, Cherokee, 17th, 14:23; Paxton Glenn, Timberlake, 25th, 14:45; Payden Dunigan, Timberlake, 48th, 16:50; Jamie Garcia, Cherokee, 52nd, 17:30.

Elementary Girls

• Paisley Glenn, Timberlake, eighth, 8:50; Talyn Allison, Cherokee, 10th, 9:07; Emmalyn Jones, Timberlake, 12th, 9:10; Amilya Jones, Timberlake, 13th, 9:12; Tanis Allison, Cherokee, 20th, 9:38; Zoey Bickerstaff, Cherokee, 21st, 9:42; Cassidee Parkhurst, Timberlake, 25th, 9:54; Kayli Pruett, Cherokee, 30th, 10:05; Jocelyn Davis, Cherokee, 31st, 10:08; Emily Tucker, Cherokee, 32nd, 10:13; Quinn Ream, Cherokee, 34th, 10:20; Hadli Patterson, Cherokee, 37th, 10:24; Amisyte Nickel, Timberlake, 40th, 10:35; Ryleigh Hunter, Timberlake, 41st, 10:36; Aubrey Hair, Cherokee, 43rd, 10:46; Emma Smith, Cherokee, 46th, 10:58; Reece Berg, Timberlake, 48th, 11:02; Lyndey Berry, Cherokee, 51st, 11:12; Karsten Hester, Cherokee, 61st, 12:11; Holly Hickman, 62nd, 12:14; Kinsley Edster, Cherokee, 63rd, 12:27; Presley Ging, Timberlake, 67th, 12:51; Jae’lyn Pickering, Timberlake, 69th, 12:54.18; Jaelynn Miller, Timberlake, 70th, 12:54.90; Ava McMahan, Cherokee, 75th, 13:21; Christina Salinas, Cherokee, 77th, 14:05; Gracie Diller, Timberlake, 80th, 15:55; Ella Johnson, Timberlake, 82nd, 17:42.

• Team: Timberlake, fourth; Cherokee, fifth.

Elementary Boys

• Hunter Judd, Timberlake, sixth, 8:34; Jaxen Judd, Timberlake, seventh, 8:38.25; Lucas Heim, Cherokee, eighth, 8:38.93; Dawson Schanbacher, Cherokee, 10th, 8:42; Trig Ream, Cherokee, 12th, 8:44; Reuben Heim, Cherokee, 13th, 8:48; Carson Judd, Timberlake, 17th, 9:00; Creed Patterson, Cherokee, 18th, 9:05; Cash Cantellay, Cherokee, 21st, 9:16; Hudson Judd, Timberlake, 26th, 9:25; Noah Berg, Timberlake, 28th, 9:45; Perry Poe, Cherokee, 30th, 9:49; Brenner Means, Cherokee, 31st, 9:52; Jonathen Wear, Timberlake, 32nd, 9:55; Tyson Ream, Cherokee, 33rd, 9:57; Ethan Dayton, Timberlake, 34th, 9:58.50; Colten Ream, Cherokee, 35th, 9:58.93; Bobby Perryman, Timberlake, 38th, 10:06; Price Poe, Cherokee, 49th, 10:45; Kaden Littlefield, Cherokee, 50th, 10:47; Owen Tucker, Cherokee, 51st, 10:54; Zayden Spade, Timberlake, 59th, 12:16; Owen Masquelir, Timberlake, 66th, 13:43.

• Team: Cherokee, second; Timberlake, third.

September 19

Beaver

Cherokee High School and Middle School competed at a cross country meet at Beaver.

The results are as follows:

High School Girls

• Abby Guffy, third, 13:22; Carson Schanbacher, 18th, 14:46; Raylen Weve, 24th, 15:04; Macy Goodwin, 29th, 15:19; Maryanne Heim, 35th, 15:30; Riley Hensley, 38th, 15:37; Bethany Landrum, 76th, 18:08; Korey Dooley, 83rd, 19:13.

• Team: Cherokee.

High School Boys

• Nick Lambert, 72nd, 22:04.

Middle School Girls

• Mae Nevels, eighth, 9:42; Naomi Heim, 16th, 10:05; Tessa Littlefield, 30th, 10:59; Jacey Kimminau, 65th, 12:35.

• Team: Cherokee, fourth.

Middle School Boys

• Gavin Guffy, 25th, 14:05; Cooper Cantellay, 31st, 14:34; Jamie Garcia, 57th, 16:53.