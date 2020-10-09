Timberlake remains undefeated in district play

The Timberlake Tigers cruised to another victory in district play when they defeated Welch 70-0 on the road.

For the second game in a row, the Tigers put up 52 points in the first quarter to eventually end the game at half.

Timberlake received the ball to start the game and the ball went out of bounds, giving the Tigers the ball on Welch’s 35-yard line. Following runs by Carter Sands and JJ Pippin, Ethan Jenlink found Merric Judd for the 28-yard touchdown. Jenlink ran in the two-point conversion and the Tigers led 8-0 with 11:23 left in the quarter.

On Welch’s first drive, they ran the ball twice for -6 yards each before throwing an incomplete pass, forcing a punt back to the Tigers.

On the punt, Judd returned it all the way to the Wildcat 8-yard line, where the Tigers took just one play and two seconds to score the 8-yard touchdown. Jenlink connected with Dylan Schup for the touchdown and Jenlink kicked the point after giving the Tigers the 15-0 lead with 9:36 left.

The Tiger defense held the Wildcats to a three and out, giving up -3 yards. Welch punted the ball back to the Tigers.

Timberlake began on the Wildcat 40-yard line and runs by Sands and Pippin set up the Tigers on the 16-yard line when Jenlink found Judd again for the touchdown pass and catch. Jenlink kicked the extra point and with 7:00 left in the first quarter, the lead was at 22-0.

Welch again had trouble moving the ball after they started on their own 23-yard line and ended on their 14-yard line following two penalties.

The punt was downed and Timberlake took just one play for Jenlink to find Schlup for the 25-yard touchdown pass. The pass attempt on the two-point conversion was no good and the lead was pushed to 28-0.

Following the ensuing kick-off, on the first play of the drive Pippin forced a Welch fumble and recovered it for a touchdown. Sands added the two-point conversion and with 4:50 left in the first, Timberlake led 36-0.

Welch’s next drive ended following a sack on fourth down giving the ball to Timberlake with 3:10 left in the first quarter on Welch’s 25-yard line. Jenlink completed his fifth pass for a touchdown on the first play finding Judd for the touchdown. Schlup added the two point conversion to push the lead to 44-0.

Again the Tiger defense held and forced a punt on Welch’s drive.

Timberlake moved the ball and scored with ten seconds left in the quarter when Cade Redding ran in a 12-yard touchdown. Cameron Brewer added the two-point conversion to push the lead to 52-0.

During Welch’s next drive, the first quarter came to a close.

The first play for Welch in the second quarter was a catch and then a forced fumble by Brayden Ross, who also recovered.

To reward Ross for the fumble and recovery, he received the handoff on the first play and ran in a 37-yard touchdown. He also added the two-point conversion to give Timberlake the 62-0 lead.

Timberlake went on to score their final touchdown of the game with 5:14 left in the second when Pete Gwinn ran in the 24-yard touchdown. He also ran in the two-point conversion.

The game came to a close at halftime with Timberlake moving to 2-0 in district play.

The offensive stats for Timberlake are as follows:

• Jenlink: 5-5 passing for 102 yards and five touchdowns.

• Pippin: two carries for 49 yards.

• Ross: one carry for 37 yards and one touchdown.

• Redding: two carries for 35 yards and one touchdown.

• Gwinn: one carry for 24 yards and one touchdown.

• Sands: two carries for 7 yards.

• Judd: three catches for 69 yards and three touchdowns and two punt returns for 45 yards.

• Schlup: two carries for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

Timberlake Head Football Coach Brian Severin said about his offense and defense, “We played well on both sides of the ball.”

The Tigers will host DCLA at 7 p.m. Friday with homecoming activities being held prior to kick-off.

DCLA enters the game with an 0-3 record following an 8-54 loss to Wesleyan Christian School.

“DCLA is a quick team, they have had some injuries and bad luck, but expect them to play hard. We need to continue to improve and keep getting better, we have the meat of our district schedule coming up in the next 3 weeks so we need to get really focused and get after it,” Severin said.