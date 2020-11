Area runners headed to state XC

Cherokee and Timberlake cross country teams competed at the regional meet on Saturday, Oct. 24. The results are as follows:

Girls

• Abby Guffy, Cherokee, sixth, 12:52; Riley Hensley, Cherokee, 34th, 14:03; Macy Goodwin, Cherokee, 35th, 14:04; Carson Schanbacher, Cherokee, 41st, 14:18; Raylen Weve, Cherokee, 43rd, 14:19; Maryanne Heim, Cherokee, 52nd, 14:39; Katie Dahn, Cherokee, 89th, 16:14.

• Team: Cherokee, third.

Boys

• Payton Glenn, Timberlake, second, 17:40; Merric Judd, Timberlake, ninth, 18:03; Jack McCoy, Timberlake, 16th, Alec Ullrich, Timberlake, 19th, 18:40; Dylan Schlup, Timberlake, 27th, 19:05; Chase Pierce, Timberlake, 31st, 19:09; JJ Pippin, Timberlake, 54th, 20:06; Nick Lambert, Cherokee, 88th, 22:47; Arron Tidwell, Cherokee, 108th, 28:00.

• Team: Timberlake, first.

Cherokee girls team and Timberlake boys team both advanced to the state cross country meet.

The top seven teams plus the top seven individuals who aren’t on a qualifying team advanced to the state meet.

The state meet will be held at Edmond Santa Fe High School.

The schedule is as follows: 4A girls, 11:30 a.m.; 4A boys, 11:50 a.m.; 3A girls, 1 p.m.; 3A boys, 1:20 p.m.; 2A girls, 2:30 p.m.; and 2A boys, 2:50 p.m. The cost to the public for tickets at state is $10.

Cherokee and Timberlake cross country teams competed at a meet at Chisholm/OBA. The results are as follows:

High School Girls

• Abby Guffy, Cherokee, eighth, 12:43; Carson Schanbacher, Cherokee, 41st, 14:03; Riley Hensley, Cherokee, 45th, 14:09; Macy Goodwin, Cherokee, 50th, 14:19; Raylen Weve, Cherokee, 52nd, 14:21; Maryanne Heim, Cherokee, 75th, 14:52; Katie Dahn, Cherokee, 121st, 16:20; Bethany Landrum, Cherokee, 122nd, 16:25; Karleigh Decker, Timberlake, 151st, 17:46; Korey Dooley, Cherokee, 163rd, 20:33.

• Team: Cherokee, fifth.

High School Boys

• Merric Judd, Timberlake, eighth, 17:50; Payton Glenn, Timberlake, 11th, 17:57; Alec Ullrich, Timberlake, 30th, 18:48; Jack McCoy, Timberlake, 42nd, 19:06; Dylan Schlup, Timberlake, 56th, 19:38; Chase Pierce, Timberlake, 73rd, 20:10; JJ Pippin, Timberlake, 93rd, 20:51; Stephan Harwell, Timberlake, 141st, 23:09; Mason Parkhurst, 159th, 24:13; Arron Tidwell, Cherokee, 161st, 24:34.

• Team: Timberlake, fourth.

Middle School Girls

• Paisley Glenn, Timberlake, 14th, 11:37; Lilly Johnson, Timberlake, 33rd, 12:33; Katelynn Storms, Timberlake, 60th, 13:50; Cassidee Parkhurst, Timberlake, 72nd, 14:15; Gracie Diller, Timberlake, 90th, 15:25; Alexia Pecha, Timberlake, 106th, 18:19.

Middle School Boys

• Paxton Glenn, Timberlake, 39th, 13:36; Alex Brewer, Timberlake, 44th, 13:51; Payton Pierce, Timberlake, 53rd, 14:34; Blake Choate, Timberlake, 58th, 14:49; Mavric Judd, Timberlake, 73rd, 15:08.

• Timberlake, ninth.

Elementary 1340 Meters

• Amistye Nickel, Timberlake, eighth, 6:24; Ali Dayton, Timberlake, 31st, 7:37; Abby May, Timberlake, 32nd, 7:56; Tyson Pierce, Timberlake, 36th, 8:11; Kenneth May, Timberlake, 8:21; Kenzlynn Spade, Timberlake, 52nd, 9:55; Owen Masquelir, Timberlake, 53rd, 9:57.

Elementary 2000 Meters

• Hunter Judd, Timberlake, third, 8:16; Jaxen Judd, Timberlake, fourth, 8:21; Carson Judd, Timberlake, fifth, 8:27; Hudson Judd, Timberlake, sixth, 8:31; Raegan Bowers, Timberlake, seventh, 8:33; Emmalyn Jones, Timberlake, 11th, 8:48; Ethan Dayton, Timberlake, 15th, 8:57; Amilya Jones, Timberlake, 16th, 9:09; Callen Johnson, Timberlake, 32nd, 9:59; Ryleigh Hunter, Timberlake, 34th, 10:07; Reece Berg, Timberlake, 35th, 10:08; Bobby Dale Perryman, Timberlake, 37th, 10:15; Noah Berg, Timberlake, 45th, 10:55; Ella Johnson, Timberlake, 48th, 11:31; Stormie June, Timberlake, 52nd, 12:04.