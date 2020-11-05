Timberlake looks to stay undefeated against Bluejacket

The Timberlake Tigers remained undefeated in district play and overall after beating Copan on the road 58-0.

Timberlake received the ball first, but the kick was recovered by Copan, giving them the ball to start the game.

The Hornets moved the ball from midfield all the way to the Timberlake 24-yard line before an incomplete pass on fourth and 9 gave the ball to Timberlake.

The first two plays of the drive were slow going on an incomplete pass and a run for 1 yard, but JJ Pippin broke free for a 26-yard run to open the drive up, then two plays later Ethan Jenlink found an open Merric Judd for 48 yards. The two-point conversion pass was no good and Timberlake led 6-0 with 8:49 left.

The Tiger defense shook the cobwebs off from the long trip on their next drive, giving up 15 yards on the drive and then forcing a turnover on downs.

Timberlake began their drive on the 42-yard line and some penalty struggles for both teams made for an interesting drive.

Jenlink found Dylan Schlup for the touchdown but an offensive holding moved the ball back. The next play was an incomplete pass, but a defensive pass interference moved it 15 yards forward. Pippin scored on the next play, but offsetting penalties brought it back again. Jenlink then ran in a 25-yard touchdown but again offsetting penalties brought it back. Finally, with 2:42 left in the quarter, Pippin scored on a 26-yard run. The two-point conversion was good and Timberlake led 22-0.

The Tiger defense forced another turnover on downs on Copan’s 45 yard-line.

Following an incomplete pass, Jenlink connected with Merric Judd for the 45-yard touchdown pass and catch. Pippin added the two-point conversion and with 23 seconds left in the quarter, Timberlake led 30-0.

The first quarter came to a close during Copan’s next drive. Four plays into second quarter Judd intercepted the ball on the Copan 39-yard line.

Jenlink rewarded his interception with a one play 39-yard pass and catch to Judd for the touchdown. Jenlink and Schlup teamed up on the two-point conversion to give them the 38-0 lead with 11:36 left in the second quarter.

On the next drive, Cade Redding intercepted the ball and returned it for a touchdown. Pippin added the two-point conversion and the lead was at 46-0 with 11:15 left in the quarter.

For the fourth straight drive, the Tigers intercepted the ball and for the second straight drive, returned it for a touchdown. This time it was by Leierer. The two-point conversion attempt was no good and the lead was pushed to 52-0 with 7:58 left in the quarter.

Timberlake intercepted the ball one more time by Judd and then the game was sealed with 3:24 left in the quarter when Schlup ran in a 42-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion was no good and the score sat at 58-0 when the halftime buzzer sounded and that was the ball game.

Timberlake put up 228 yards on 10 plays. They rushed four times for 95 yards and were 3-6 for 133 yards

The offensive stats were as follows:

• Jenlink: 3-6 for 133 yards and three touchdowns.

• Pippin: two carries for 52 yards and one touchdown.

• Schlup: one carry for 42 yards and one touchdown.

• Sands one carry for 1 yard.

• Judd: three catches for 133 yards and three touchdowns.

Copan recorded 65 yards on 32 plays. They rushed the ball 11 times for 5 yards and were 9-21 passing for 60 yards with five interceptions.

The defensive stats are as follows:

• Jacob Diller: fumble recovery.

• Leierer: two unassisted, five assisted and one interception.

• Jadon Adkisson: three unassisted and four assisted.

• Judd: one unassisted, two assisted, two pass deflects and two interceptions.

• Pippin: four unassisted, two assisted, one pass deflect and one interception.

• Schlup: two unassisted, three assisted and 1/2 sack.

• Redding: one assisted and one interception.

• Carter Sands: one unassisted and one assisted.

• Cade Severin: one unassisted, four assisted and 1/2 sack.

Timberlake will travel for its final regular season game to Bluejacket for a 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6.

Bluejacket is 4-1 in district play and 5-3 overall. They are coming off a 36-24 win over Wesleyan Christian.