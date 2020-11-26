Burlington boys start 1-1

The Burlington basketball boys’ team started their season 1-1 with both games coming at home.

The first game of the season tipped off on Nov. 10 against Cimarron.

The Elks won the game 78-46.

Burlington outscored the Trailblazers 31-15 in the first, 16-13 in the second, 30-8 in the third and 11-10 in fourth.

Leading the way for Burlington was Ky Smith with 30 points. Also scoring were Preston Paschall, 20; Paden Allen, 18; J.C. Crusinbery, 6; Derek Whittet, 2; and Weston Allen, 2.

Game two of the season was on Nov. 20 against Lomega. The Raiders defeated the Elks 75-37.

Lomega outscored Burlington 22-5 in the first, 19-14 in the second, 21-5 in the third and 13-11 in the fourth.

Leading the way for Burlington was Smith with 15. Also scoring were Paschall, 13; P. Allen, 4; W. Allen, 2; Jared Peffly, 2; team, 1.