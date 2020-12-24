| logout
Timberlake football players named all-district
Members of the Timberlake football team were named to the District C-3 all district team and to the 8 man all-star game.
8-Man All Star
• Dylan Schlup, TE/De.
• Brian Severin, coach.
• Alternate Selections: Dalton Leierer, LB/TE/WR.
All-District
• District MVP: JJ Pippin.
• District Offensive Player of the Year: Ethan Jenlink.
• District Defensive Player of the Year: Merric Judd.
• District First Team Offense: Carter Sands, RB; Schlup, WR/TE; Colten Lormand, OL.
• District First Team Defense: Cade Severin, DE; Leierer, LB.
• District 2nd Team Offense: Jacob Diller, OL.
• District 2nd Team Defense: Cade Redding, DE; Brayden Ross, LB.
• Honorable mentions: Cameron Brewer, Jadon Adkisson and Conner Griffin.