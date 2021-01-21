Two high school teams face off

Heather Gilley staff

Cherokee High School and Timberlake High School met on the court in Helena for their matchup. The Lady Chiefs defeated the Lady Tigers 52-36. In the boys’ contest, Timberlake won 48-30. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released the Class A and B playoff assignments. Timberlake will host and Medford, Kremlin-Hillsdale and Burlington will join them. Also in the same region will be Aline-Cleo, who will travel to Beaver and also have Tyrone, Beaver and Drummond. The regional main site will be at Leedey and the sub-site at Beaver. Area will be in Woodward. The Lady Chiefs and Chiefs will go to Laverne, along with Texhoma and Laverne. Regional main site will be in Mooreland and sub-site at Seiling. Area will be played at the Stride Center in Enid.