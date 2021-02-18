Lady Chiefs, Tigers, Lady Tigers and Elks advance to regionals

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A and B playoffs tipped off this past week for area teams.

The playoffs claimed one girls and one boys team, while one girls and two boys teams advanced to regionals.

The Cherokee Lady Chiefs and Chiefs traveled to Laverne for their district tournament.

The Lady Chiefs received a bye for the Friday night game due to it being a three game district.

They played in the district championship against Laverne on Saturday, Feb. 13 and fell in the matchup 60-31.

Cherokee led 10-9 after the first quarter and then the Tigers took the 25-15 lead going into halftime. Laverne extended their lead to 42-21 going into the final quarter, where Laverne outscored the Lady Chiefs 18-10 to win 60-31.

Leading the Cherokee Lady Chiefs was Abby Guffy with 11 points. Also scoring were Riley Hensley, 7; Gracie Leslie, 5; Carson Schanbacher, 3; Macy Goodwin, 3; and Jadin Hall, 2.

The Lady Chiefs advance in the consolation bracket to take on Canton at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20 in Seiling. The winner will advance to play at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 22 against the loser of the Shattuck and Arapaho-Butler game in Mooreland. The winner of the Monday game will play at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23 in Mooreland with the winner of the game advancing to the area tournament.

One loss for the Lady Chiefs means their season comes to an end.

The Chiefs were one of two teams to see their season come to a close in district play.

They faced Laverne and fell 53-36.

The Tigers led the Chiefs 20-11 at the end of the first quarter and led 29-16 going into halftime. Laverne pushed the lead to 44-26 going into the fourth quarter where Cherokee outscored the Tigers 10-9.

Leading the Chiefs was Gabe Wyatt with 9 points. Also scoring were Treavor Green, 4; Kolby Roberts, 3; Noah Leslie, 3; Damein Lobato; Jade Jantzen, 2; Colby Roach, 2; and Houston Bockelman, 1.

The seniors, who played in their final game as Chiefs, are Noah Leslie, Jade Jantzen, Ruston James, Damein Lobato, Chris Peffly, Aaron Peffly, Treavor Green and Kannin Koehn.

The Lady Cougars were the second team to fall in district play and see their season come to a close.

The Aline-Cleo girls’ basketball team made the trip to Beaver Feb. 11 to begin district action against the host team Lady Dusters.

Beaver won possession on the opening tip and quickly raced to a 0-17 lead before Peyton Rauch scored for the Lady Cougars. After one quarter of action Aline-Cleo trailed 2-22.

Possession arrow favored Aline-Cleo to open the second quarter and after a Lady Duster basket Alexus Naugle scored for the Lady Cougars.

At the halftime break the Lady Cougars trailed 4-32.

Aline-Cleo began to chip away at the lead in the third quarter after Beaver started the quarter on a 0-4 run. Hannah Noble buried a triple and Naugle added a pair of free throws to complete a 5-0 Aline-Cleo run.

After a Lady Duster basket, Naugle sank a triple and Leah Ramey scored to give the Lady Cougars a 5-0 run to close out the quarter.

Going into the final quarter, Aline-Cleo trailed 14-38.

After a 0-9 run by Beaver to start the fourth quarter, Naugle sank a shot to close out the scoring for both teams as the Lady Cougars saw their season come to an end after falling 16-47.

The seniors for the Lady Cougars are Leah Ramey, Hanna Noble and Hayleigh Noble.

The Helena district saw all three of their county teams play on Friday and advance to Saturday’s district championship games.

The Timberlake Lady Tigers played Medford for their game one of districts and won 51-23.

Timberlake jumped out to a 22-13 lead at the end of one and extended that lead to 31-15 at half. The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Cardinals 12-4 in the third quarter to lead 43-19 going into the fourth quarter. In the fourth Timberlake scored 8 and Medford 4 to win the game.

Leading the Lady Tigers was Aowyn Seek with 18 points. Also scoring were Samantha Phillips, 11; Kinlie Judd, 10; Amaya Ullrich, 7; Henslee Powell, 4; and Kilynn Gaff, 1.

In the district championship game, they fell to Kremlin-Hillsdale 40-32.

Timberlake jumped out to an 11-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and a low scoring second quarter pushed the lead to 13-8 going into halftime. The Lady Broncs outscored the Lady Tigers 15-6 in the third quarter to lead 29-19 going into the fourth quarter, where Kremlin-Hillsdale outscored the Lady Tigers 17-13.

Leading the Tigers was Phillips with 13. Also scoring were Judd, 7; Ullrich, 5; Gaff, 4; and Seek, 3.

The Lady Tigers advance in the consolation bracket to take on Hardesty at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20 in Leedey. The winner will advance to play at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 22 against the loser of the Balko and Beaver game in Leedey. The winner of the Monday game will play at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23 in Leedey with the winner of the game advancing to the area tournament.

One loss for the Lady Tigers means their season comes to an end.

The Tigers and Elks of Burlington matched up in the district championship game in Helena.

Timberlake faced Kremlin-Hillsdale in game one of districts on Friday, Feb. 12 and won 41-38.

Timberlake trailed 17-15 at the end of the first quarter and 25-22 at the end of the first half. Timberlake came out and outscored the Broncs 8-2 to lead 30-27 going into the fourth quarter, where both teams scored 11 points to keep the Timberlake lead at 3.

Leading the team was Cade Redding with 10 points. Also scoring were Merric Judd, 8; Dylan Schlup, 8; JJ Pippin, 7; Ethan Jenlink, 5; Jack McCoy, 3.

Burlington faced Medford in their first game of districts and the Elks won 63-41.

Burlington led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter and 31-21 at the end of the first half. The Elks increased their lead to 46-29 going into the fourth quarter where Burlington scored 18 and gave up 13 to Medford.

Leading the Elks was Preston Paschall with 28. Also scoring were Cade Smith, 25; Paden Allen, 7; Derek Whittet, 2; and JC Crusinberry, 1.

The Tigers and Elks faced off in the district championship game with both teams automatically advancing to regionals.

Timberlake won the contest 55-43.

Burlington jumped out to a 9-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Tigers outscored the Elks 17-8 to lead 21-17 going into halftime. Burlington cut the lead to 34-31 going into the fourth quarter where Timberlake outscored them 21-12 to win districts.

Leading the Tigers was Pippin with 14 points. Also scoring were Judd, 11; Redding, 10; Cameron Brewer, 9; Schlup, 6; McCoy, 3; and Jenlink, 2.

Leading the Elks was Paschall with 17 points. Also scoring were Jared Peffly, 7; Smith, 6; Whittet, 6; P. Allen, 3; W. Allen, 2; and Wright, 2.

The Tigers advance in the winners bracket to take on Leedey at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20 in Leedey. The winner will advance to play at 8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23 against the winner of the Goodwell and Tyrone game in Leedey, With both the winner and loser of the game advancing to the area tournament. The loser of the Saturday game will play at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 against the winner of the Balko and Drummond game. The winner of the Monday game will play at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23 with the winner advancing to the area tournament.

Two losses for the Tigers means their season comes to an end.

The Elks advance in the consolation bracket to take on Sharon-Mutual at 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20 in Leedey. The winner will advance to play at 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 22 against the loser of the Goodwell and Tyrone game in Leedey. The winner of the Monday game will play at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23 in Leedey with the winner of the game advancing to the area tournament.

One loss for the Elks means their season comes to an end.