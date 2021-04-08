County teams take part in multiple track meets across the area

The Cherokee and Timberlake elementary track teams competed in the Covington-Douglas Invitational on March 24.

Here are the results:

4×100 relay: Cherokee, fifth, 1:04; Timberlake, seventh, 1:05.

• 4×200 relay: Cherokee, fourth, 2:18; Timberlake, sixth, 2:19.

• 800 run: Paisley Glenn, Timberlake, fourth, 3:06; Amilya Jones, Timberlake, 11th, 3:14; Katelynn Storms, Timberlake, 13th, 3:16.

• 100 dash: Ryleigh Hunter, Timberlake, 25th, 16.41; Anna Roglin, Cherokee, 26th, 16.48; Raegan Bowers, Timberlake, 36th, 17.11; Paci McDonald, Timberlake, 50th, 17.72; Trinity Wade, Cherokee, 56th, 17.91; Yesinia Banderas, Cherokee, 58th, 17.95; Kaycie Shelton, Cherokee, 72nd,18.43; Benelli Green, Cherokee, 78th, 18.67; Stormie June, Timberlake, 88th, 19.29; Geneva Mahieu, Timberlake, 92nd, 19.52.

• 400 dash: Talyn Allison, Cherokee, 10th, 1:19; Aubrey Hair, Cherokee, 21st, 1:25; Ryleigh Hunter, Timberlake, 23rd, 1:26; Raegan Bowers, Timberlake, 31st, 1:27; Jerrica Bradford, Cherokee, 35th, 1:28; Kinsley Shepard, Timberlake, 39th, 1:30; Stormie June, Timberlake, 58th, 1:35; Peyton Madsen, Timberlake, 1:39.

• 200 dash: Jocelyn Davis, Cherokee, 22nd, 35.37; Ariana Green, Timberlake, 26th, 35.63; Ryleigh Hunter, Timberlake, 29th, 35.86; Alyssa Smith, Timberlake, 30th, 35.86; Jerrica Bradford, Cherokee, 46th, 37.37; Kinsley Shepard, Timberlake, 49th, 37.46; Aubrey Hair, Cherokee, 63rd, 38.72; Raegan Bowers, Timberlake, 65th, 38.83; Ella Johnson, Timberlake, 66th, 38.93; Lyndey Berry, Cherokee, 73rd, 39.47; Kaycie Shelton, Cherokee, 75th, 39.60; Stormie June, Timberlake, 92nd, 42.34; Christina Salinas, Cherokee, 105th, 48.16.

• 1600 run: Paisley Glenn, Timberlake, third, 6:45; Amilya Jones, Timberlake, sixth, 6:55.

• 4×400 relay: Timberlake, second, 5:28; Cherokee, ninth, 5:46.

• Shot put: Emily Tucker, Cherokee, fifth, 22’7”; Ariana Green, Timberlake, 10th, 22’; Jerrica Bradford, Cherokee, 22nd, 20’2”.

• High jump: Cassidee Parkhurst, Timberlake, first, 3’9”.

• Long jump: Katelynn Storms, Timberlake, eighth, 10’9”; Talyn Allison, Cherokee, ninth, 10’9”.

• Discus: Ariana Green, Timberlake, 11th, 42’1”; Alyssa Smith, Timberlake, 13th, 40’3”.

• Team: Timberlake, fourth; Cherokee 12th.

Boys

• 4×100 relay: Cherokee, fourth, 1:00; Timberlake, eighth, 1:02.

• 100 relay: Gunnar Finney, Timberlake, 23rd, 24.09; Jonathen Wear, Timberlake, 37th, 26.58.

• 4×200 relay: Timberlake, third, 2:07; Cherokee, ninth, 2:17.

• 800 run: Dawson Schanbacher, Cherokee, fifth, 2:52.

• 100 dash: William Crain, Timberlake, first, 13.40; Trig Ream, Cherokee, 11th, 14.87; Stryker Worman, Timberlake, 14th, 15.16; Tyson Ream, Timberlake, 21st, 15.37; Hesston Green, Timberlake, 36th, 15.85; Gabriel Ramirez, Cherokee, 38th, 16.04; Gunnar Finney, Timberlake, 39th, 16.12; Colton Tharp, Timberlake, 86th, 17.78; Caleb Kile, Cherokee, 90th, 17.95; Preston Hall, Cherokee, 103rd, 18.48; Adam McNary, Timberlake, 106th, 18.57.

•400 dash: Tyson Ream, Cherokee, 11th, 1:16; Garrett Ketterman, Cherokee, 26th, 1:22; Price Poe, Cherokee, 34th, 1:24; Drew Diem, Cherokee, 40th, 1:28; Gabriel Ramirez, Cherokee, 44th, 1:28; Caleb Kile, Cherokee, 47th, 1:30; Adam McNary, Timberlake, 65th, 1:36; Caleb Drew, 75th, Timberlake, 65th, 1:36.

• 200 dash: William Crain, Timberlake, first, 27.30; Dawson Schanbacher, Cherokee, 14th, 32.17; Baler Gibson, 17th, 32.83; Reagan Gottsch, Cherokee, 22nd, 33.73; Gunnar Finney, Timberlake, 25th, 34.43; Garrett Ketterman, Cherokee, 35th, 35.37; Wiley Jones, Cherokee, 47th, 36.71; Drew Diem, Cherokee, 52nd, 37.59; Colton Tharp, Timberlake, 56th, 38.15; Preston Hall, Cherokee, 74th, 40.42; Adam McNary, Timberlake, 78th, 41.46.

• 4×400 relay: Cherokee, third, 5:15; Timberlake, fifth, 5:21.

• Long jump: William Crain, Timberlake, second, 12’9”.

• Discus: Wyatt Parker, Cherokee, third, 61’7”; Antonio Banderas, Cherokee, 11th, 52’10”; Jose Castro, Cherokee, 17th, 51’.

• Team: Timberlake, fifth; Cherokee, eighth.

Cherokee Hosted the Cherokee Strip Conference Junior and High School Track Meet on March 30.

The results are as follows:

Junior High Girls

• Long jump: Naomi Heim, Cherokee, third, 13’1.25”; Kayla Cotton, Timberlake, 10th, 11’8.5”; Isabella Alvarez, Cherokee, 11th, 11’8”.

• High jump: Lilly Johnson, Timberlake, first, 4’4”; Tamiya Evans, Burlington, fifth, 3’6”.

• Pole vault: Marisa Solis, Cherokee, first, 5’6”; Tessa Littlefield, Cherokee, second, 4’6”; Mae Nevels, Cherokee, third, 4’6”.

• Shot put: Autumn May, Timberlake, third, 26’11”; Kailyn Mattingly, Timberlake, fourth, 26’2”; Taylor Powell, Timberlake, ninth, 23’7.75”; Shelby Pippin, Timberlake, 13th, 22’5”; Marlee Pecha, Timberlake, 18th, 21’7”; Krissa McDonald, Timberlake, 19th, 21’1.5”; Gracia Jackson, Cherokee, 22nd, 20’5”; Katie Reese, Cherokee, 25th, 19’0.25”; Adelyne Bickerstaff, Cherokee, 27th, 14’9”.

• Discus: Autumn May, Timberlake, third, 60’6”; Taylor Powell, Timberlake, sixth, 54’5”; Shelby Pippin, Timberlake, 14th, 46’; Kailyn Mattingly, Timberlake, 16th, 44’10”; Gracia Jackson, Cherokee, 18th, 43’; Marlee Pecha, Timberlake, 19th, 39’8”; Adelyne Bickerstaff, Cherokee, 20th, 39’; Krissa McDonald, Timberlake, 22nd, 35’11”; Katie Reese, Cherokee, 25th, 27’2”.

• 4×100 relay: Cherokee, second, 1:00; Timberlake, third, 1:01.

• 4×800 relay: Timberlake, second, 12:27; Cherokee, third, 12:37.

• 100 hurdles: Chesney Berry, Cherokee, first, 19.47; Kenedy Hester, Cherokee, fourth, 20.78; Alexis Olsen Timberlake, sixth, 21.56; Kynli Patterson, Cherokee, seventh, 22.23.

• 100 dash: Amiah Ross, Timberlake, second, 15.12; Alexis Olsen, Timberlake, third, 15.23; Veronica Castro, Cherokee, fifth, 15.35; Lanie Ginder, Cherokee, eighth, 15.66; Isabella Alvarez, Cherokee, 11th, 15.90; Aidyn Seek, Timberlake, 15th, 16.09; Kayla Cotton, Timberlake, 16.13; Alexia Pecha, Timberlake, 19th, 16.74; Riley Dowell, Burlington, 20th, 16.80; Angel Dowell, Burlington, 21st, 16.86; Haylee Jantz, Burlington, 22nd, 16.89; Henzley Thomas, Timberlake, 23rd, 17.25; Staysha Cummins, Timberlake, 25th, 18.75.

• 4×200 relay: Cherokee, first, 2:07; Timberlake, second, 2:09.

• 800 run: Marisa Solis, Cherokee, fourth, 3:02.16; Aidyn Seek, Timberlake, fifth, 3:02.96; Jessie Weve, Cherokee, ninth, 3:09; Rylee Hutchison, Timberlake, 10th, 3:13; Tessa Littlefield, Cherokee, 11th, 3:14; Alexia Pecha, Timberlake, 15th, 4:11.

• 400 dash: Lanie Ginder, Cherokee, ninth, 1:19; Katey Doss, Cherokee, 10th, 1:21.02; Chloe Jantz, Burlington, 11th, 1:21.03.; Riley Dowell, Burlington, 18th, 1:28.

• 300 hurdles: Chesney Berry, Cherokee, first, 56.66; Kenedy Hester, Cherokee, third, 1:01; Kynli Patterson, Cherokee, sixth, 1:07.

• 200 dash: Veronica Castro, Cherokee, second, 32.00; Katey Doss, Cherokee, ninth, 33.40; Lanie Ginder, Cherokee, 13th, 34.47; Chloe Jantz, Burlington, 16th, 36.12; Angel Dowell, Burlington, 17th, 37.82; Tamiya Evans, Burlington, 18th, 40.02.

• 1600 run: Mae Nevels, Cherokee, second, 6:35; Tessa Littlefield, Cherokee, seventh, 7:11.

• 4×400 relay: Cherokee, second, 5:07.

• Team: Cherokee, first; Timberlake, fourth; Burlington, eighth.

Junior High Boys

• Long jump: Clayton Roach, Cherokee, first, 16’2.75”; Alex Brewer, Timberlake, third, 14’6.25”; DJ Lauppe, Timberlake, seventh, 13’9”; Cooper Cantellay, Cherokee 12th, 12’2.5”.

• High jump: Avyen Prince, Burlington, first, 5’2”; Zane Willard, Burlington, second, 5’; Conner Severin, Timberlake, fourth, 4’10”; Mavric Judd, Timberlake, fifth, 4’8”; Gentrye Nickel, Timberlake, sixth, 4’8”; Payton Pierce, Timberlake, eighth, 4’4”.

• Pole vault: Payton Pierce, Timberlake, first, 6’.

• Shot put: Alberto Alvarez, Cherokee, first, 39’2”; Declyn Lucas, Cherokee, third, 32’1”; Aiden Hall, Cherokee, sixth, 27’4.5”; Cade Smith, Cherokee, eighth, 23’7.25”; Karson Shepard, Timberlake, ninth, 23’2.5”; Cashius Korbel, Timberlake, 10th, 22’2”; Joe Dooley, Cherokee, 11th, 19’2.25”.

• Discus: Alberto Alvarez, Cherokee, first, 84’10”; Declyn Lucas, Cherokee, second, 83’8”; Gentrye Nickel, Timberlake, fourth, 80’6”; Joel Parker, Cherokee, sixth, 76’9”; Joe Dooley, Cherokee, eighth, 55’3”; Karson Shepard, Timberlake, ninth, 50’9”; Cade Smith, Cherokee, 10th, 50’1’: Cashius Korbel, Timberlake, 11th, 50’.

• 4×100 relay: Timberlake, first, 54.91; Cherokee, second, 54.94.

• 4×800 relay: Timberlake, first, 11:07; Cherokee, second, 11:15.

• 110 hurdles: Mavric Judd, Timberlake, fourth, 21.23; Lars Gwinn, Timberlake, eighth, 25.82.

• 100 dash: Blake Choate, Timberlake, third, 13.60; Zane Willard, Burlington, fourth, 13.71; Aiden Hall, Cherokee, eighth, 14.29; DJ Lauppe, Timberlake, 13th, 15.08; Gentrye Nickel, Timberlake, 14th, 15.13; Joel Parker, Cherokee, 16th, 15.46; Alberto Alvarez, Cherokee, 17th, 15.67.

• 4×200 relay: Timberlake, second, 1:56; Cherokee, third, 1:57.

• 800 run: Braedyn Ullrich, Timberlake, second, 2:41; Paxton Glenn, Timberlake, third, 2:42.85; Gavin Guffy, Cherokee, fourth, 2:42.86; Jamie Garcia, Cherokee, seventh, 2:57.

• 400 dash: Avyen Prince, Burlington, second, 1:05; Alex Brewer, Timberlake, sixth, 1:09; Conner Severin, Timberlake, 10th, 1:12; Lars Gwinn, Timberlake, 11th, 1:16; Joel Parker, Cherokee, 12th, 1:19.

• 200 dash: Kason Wade, Cherokee, fourth, 28.48; Avyen Prince, Burlington, fifth, 29.34; DJ Lauppe, Timberlake, eighth, 31.82.

• 1600 run: Kaleb Wear, Timberlake, first, 6:02; Cooper Cantellay, Cherokee, third, 6:15.

• 4×400 relay: Cherokee, first, 4:37; Timberlake, third, 4:48.

• Team: Timberlake, first; Cherokee, second; Burlington, sixth.

Check back next week for the high school portion of the Cherokee Strip Conference track meet results and pictures.

Upcoming Track Meets

Cherokee High School will be hosting two upcoming track meets in April.

The first is on April 13 and will be the Buddy Murrell Invitational Track Meet for high school.

The meet will start at 10:30 a.m. with field events and at noon, the running events will begin.

The second is the Cherokee Chief Track and Field 5th/6th and 7th/8th Invitational Track Meet on April 17.

The meet will begin at 9:30 a.m. with field events and at 10 a.m., the running events begin.

High School Girls

• Long jump: Taylor Reese, Cherokee, third, 13’3.5”; Aowyn Seek Timberlake, fourth, 12’7.5’; Kinlie Judd, Timberlake, fifth, 12’1”.

• Pole vault: Riley Hensley, Cherokee, first, 7’; Kinlie Judd, Timberlake, second, 6’6”.

• Shot put: Kynlee Kolb, Cherokee, first, 35’8.5”; Aowyn Seek, Timberlake, fifth, 27’2.5”; Anna Alvarez, Cherokee, seventh, 24’6.75”; Mylee Sims, Burlington, eighth, 24’1.75”.

• Discus: Kynlee Kolb, Cherokee, first, 92’5”; Kinlie Judd, Timberlake, fourth, 77’9”; Anna Alvarez, Cherokee, sixth, 68’; Aowyn Seek, Timberlake, eighth, 64’9”; Mylee Sims, Burlington, ninth, 63’4”.

• 4×100 relay: Cherokee, second, 58.05.

• 4×800 relay: Cherokee, first, 11:13.

• 100 dash: Bethany Landrum, Cherokee, second, 14.64; Bridget Wilhite, Cherokee, fourth, 14.95; Korey Dooley, Cherokee, seventh, 15.26.

• 4×200 relay: Cherokee, second, 2:00.

• 3200 run: Katie Dahn, Cherokee, first, 16:59.

• 800 run: Abby Guffy, Cherokee, first, 2:36; Carson Schanbacher, Cherokee, second, 2:53; Raylen Weve, Cherokee, fourth, 3:00; Kayli Stewart, Burlington, sixth, 3:16; Karlie Heatherman, Burlington, eighth, 3:38.

• 400 dash: Macy Goodwin, Cherokee, first, 1:08; Taylor Reese, Cherokee, second, 1:15.

• 300 hurdles: Katie Dahn, Cherokee, second, 1:05.

• 200 dash: Bethany Landrum, Cherokee, second, 30.95; Korey Dooley, Cherokee, fourth, 31.42; Bridget Wilhite, Cherokee, seventh, 32.31.

• 1600 run: Abby Guffy, Cherokee, first, 5:43; Jadin Hall, Cherokee, second, 6:27; Carson Schanbacher, Cherokee, third, 6:33.

• 4×400 relay: Cherokee, first, 4:32.

• Team: Cherokee, first; Timberlake, fifth; Burlington, seventh.

High School Boys

• Long jump: JJ Pippin, Timberlake, first, 21’3.75”; Colby Roach, Cherokee, fourth, 17’11.25”; Mason Parkhurst, Timberlake, eighth, 15’6.75”.

• High jump: Dylan Schlup, Timberlake, first, 6’6”; Chase Pierce, Timberlake, third, 4’8”.

• Pole vault: Jade Jantzen, Cherokee, first, 13’; Kinlie Judd, Timberlake, second, 6’6”.

• Shot put: Treavor Green, Cherokee, first, 36’7.5”; Brant Failes, Cherokee, second, 36’ Aiden Sanborn, Cherokee, third, 35’6.5”; Cade Severin, Timberlake, fourth, 34’1”; Jake Whiteside, Cherokee, ninth, 28’6”.

• Discus: Treavor Green, Cherokee, first, 133’7”; Aiden Sanborn, Cherokee, second, 106’5”; Brant Failes, Cherokee, third, 96’4”; Cade Severin, Timberlake, eighth, 76’9”.

• 4×100 relay; Cherokee, first, 47.09; Timberlake, fifth, 51.06.

• 4×800 relay: Timberlake, first, 9:28; Cherokee, second, 9:57.

• 100 dash: Carter Sands, Timberlake, third, 12.38; Nicky Lambert, Cherokee, fifth, 12.70; Mason Parkhurst, Timberlake, ninth, 13.30.

• 3200 run: Paton Glenn, Timberlake, 11:33; Alec Ullrich, Timberlake, second, 11:47; Jack McCoy, Timberlake, 12:07.

• 4×200 relay: Cherokee, first, 1:37; Timberlake, second, 1:38.

• 800 run: Merric Judd, Timberlake, first, 2:07; Pete Gwinn, Timberlake, third, 2:19; Colby Roach, Cherokee, fifth, 2:26; Payton Glenn, Timberlake, eighth, 2:28; Nicky Lambert, Cherokee, ninth, 2:29; Jack McCoy, Timberlake, 14th, 2:45.

• 400 dash: Dylan Schlup, Timberlake, first, 53.90; Lathan Golden, Cherokee, fourth, 58.35; Mason Parkhurst, Timberlake, 10th, 1:01; Chase Pierce, Timberlake, 11th, 1:03.

• 300 hurdles: Merric Judd, Timberlake, first, 43.82; Cooper Rockenbaugh, Burlington, fifth, 59.12.

• 200 dash: JJ Pippin, Timberlake, first, 24.25; Carter Sands, Timberlake, second, 25.58; Chase Pierce, Timberlake, seventh, 29.17; Aiden Sanborn, Cherokee, eighth, 30.15.

• 1600 run: Payton Glenn, Timberlake, first, 5:23; Jack McCoy, Timberlake, fourth, 5:48.43; Nicky Lambert, Cherokee, fifth, 5:48.78.

• 4×400 relay: Timberlake, first, 3:38; Cherokee, second, 3:42.

• Team: Timberlake, first; Cherokee, second; Burlington, eighth.

