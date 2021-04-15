County track teams compete in two different meets across the area

Cherokee Hosted the Cherokee Strip Conference Junior and High School Track Meet on March 30.

The results are as follows:

High School Girls

• Long jump: Taylor Reese, Cherokee, third, 13’3.5”; Aowyn Seek Timberlake, fourth, 12’7.5’; Kinlie Judd, Timberlake, fifth, 12’1”.

• Pole vault: Riley Hensley, Cherokee, first, 7’; Kinlie Judd, Timberlake, second, 6’6”.

• Shot put: Kynlee Kolb, Cherokee, first, 35’8.5”; Aowyn Seek, Timberlake, fifth, 27’2.5”; Anna Alvarez, Cherokee, seventh, 24’6.75”; Mylee Sims, Burlington, eighth, 24’1.75”.

• Discus: Kynlee Kolb, Cherokee, first, 92’5”; Kinlie Judd, Timberlake, fourth, 77’9”; Anna Alvarez, Cherokee, sixth, 68’; Aowyn Seek, Timberlake, eighth, 64’9”; Mylee Sims, Burlington, ninth, 63’4”.

• 4×100 relay: Cherokee, second, 58.05.

• 4×800 relay: Cherokee, first, 11:13.

• 100 dash: Bethany Landrum, Cherokee, second, 14.64; Bridget Wilhite, Cherokee, fourth, 14.95; Korey Dooley, Cherokee, seventh, 15.26.

• 4×200 relay: Cherokee, second, 2:00.

• 3200 run: Katie Dahn, Cherokee, first, 16:59.

• 800 run: Abby Guffy, Cherokee, first, 2:36; Carson Schanbacher, Cherokee, second, 2:53; Raylen Weve, Cherokee, fourth, 3:00; Kayli Stewart, Burlington, sixth, 3:16; Karlie Heatherman, Burlington, eighth, 3:38.

• 400 dash: Macy Goodwin, Cherokee, first, 1:08; Taylor Reese, Cherokee, second, 1:15.

• 300 hurdles: Katie Dahn, Cherokee, second, 1:05.

• 200 dash: Bethany Landrum, Cherokee, second, 30.95; Korey Dooley, Cherokee, fourth, 31.42; Bridget Wilhite, Cherokee, seventh, 32.31.

• 1600 run: Abby Guffy, Cherokee, first, 5:43; Jadin Hall, Cherokee, second, 6:27; Carson Schanbacher, Cherokee, third, 6:33.

• 4×400 relay: Cherokee, first, 4:32.

• Team: Cherokee, first; Timberlake, fifth; Burlington, seventh.

High School Boys

• Long jump: JJ Pippin, Timberlake, first, 21’3.75”; Colby Roach, Cherokee, fourth, 17’11.25”; Mason Parkhurst, Timberlake, eighth, 15’6.75”.

• High jump: Dylan Schlup, Timberlake, first, 6’6”; Chase Pierce, Timberlake, third, 4’8”.

• Pole vault: Jade Jantzen, Cherokee, first, 13’; Kinlie Judd, Timberlake, second, 6’6”.

• Shot put: Treavor Green, Cherokee, first, 36’7.5”; Brant Failes, Cherokee, second, 36’ Aiden Sanborn, Cherokee, third, 35’6.5”; Cade Severin, Timberlake, fourth, 34’1”; Jake Whiteside, Cherokee, ninth, 28’6”.

• Discus: Treavor Green, Cherokee, first, 133’7”; Aiden Sanborn, Cherokee, second, 106’5”; Brant Failes, Cherokee, third, 96’4”; Cade Severin, Timberlake, eighth, 76’9”.

• 4×100 relay; Cherokee, first, 47.09; Timberlake, fifth, 51.06.

• 4×800 relay: Timberlake, first, 9:28; Cherokee, second, 9:57.

• 100 dash: Carter Sands, Timberlake, third, 12.38; Nicky Lambert, Cherokee, fifth, 12.70; Mason Parkhurst, Timberlake, ninth, 13.30.

• 3200 run: Paton Glenn, Timberlake, 11:33; Alec Ullrich, Timberlake, second, 11:47; Jack McCoy, Timberlake, 12:07.

• 4×200 relay: Cherokee, first, 1:37; Timberlake, second, 1:38.

• 800 run: Merric Judd, Timberlake, first, 2:07; Pete Gwinn, Timberlake, third, 2:19; Colby Roach, Cherokee, fifth, 2:26; Payton Glenn, Timberlake, eighth, 2:28; Nicky Lambert, Cherokee, ninth, 2:29; Jack McCoy, Timberlake, 14th, 2:45.

• 400 dash: Dylan Schlup, Timberlake, first, 53.90; Lathan Golden, Cherokee, fourth, 58.35; Mason Parkhurst, Timberlake, 10th, 1:01; Chase Pierce, Timberlake, 11th, 1:03.

• 300 hurdles: Merric Judd, Timberlake, first, 43.82; Cooper Rockenbaugh, Burlington, fifth, 59.12.

• 200 dash: JJ Pippin, Timberlake, first, 24.25; Carter Sands, Timberlake, second, 25.58; Chase Pierce, Timberlake, seventh, 29.17; Aiden Sanborn, Cherokee, eighth, 30.15.

• 1600 run: Payton Glenn, Timberlake, first, 5:23; Jack McCoy, Timberlake, fourth, 5:48.43; Nicky Lambert, Cherokee, fifth, 5:48.78.

• 4×400 relay: Timberlake, first, 3:38; Cherokee, second, 3:42.

• Team: Timberlake, first; Cherokee, second; Burlington, eighth.

Okeene

Cherokee and Timberlake competed in the Okeene Track Meet on April 9.

The results are as follows:

Girls

• 4×800 relay: Cherokee, second, 10:37.

• 4×200 relay: Cherokee, 10th, 1:57.

• 800 run: Carson Schanbacher, Cherokee, sixth, 2:38; Jadin Hall, Cherokee, 11th, 2:41; Raylen Weve, Cherokee, 16th, 2:50; Taylor Reese, Cherokee, 19th, 2:53.

• 400 dash: Macy Goodwin, Cherokee, eighth, 1:06; Taylor Reese, Cherokee, 13th, 1:12; Raylen Weve, Cherokee, 15th, 1:13.

• 300 hurdles: Katie Dahn, Cherokee, 20th, 1:05.

• 1600 run: Jadin Hall, Cherokee, seventh, 6:35; Carson Schanbacher, Cherokee, eighth, 6:36.

• 4×400 relay: Cherokee, third, 4:35.

• Shot put: Kynlee Kolb, Cherokee, first, 36’; Anna Alvarez, Cherokee, 32nd, 25’; Aowyn Seek, Timberlake, 34th, 24’10.25”.

• Discus: Kynlee Kolb, Cherokee, second, 109’6”; Anna Alvarez, Cherokee, 10th, 83’11”; Kinlie Judd, Timberlake, 29th, 66’8”; Aowyn Seek, Timberlake, 50th, 53’.

• Long jump: Korey Dooley, Cherokee, 17th, 13’2.5’; Taylor Reese, Cherokee, 19th, 12’9.5’.

• Team: Cherokee, sixth.

Boys

• 4×800 relay: Timberlake, fourth, 9:03.

• 3200 run: Payton Glenn, Timberlake, fifth, 11:14; Alec Ullrich, Timberlake, ninth, 11:42.

• 4×200 relay: Timberlake, second, 1:33; Cherokee, fourth, 1:36.

• 800 run: Merric Judd, Timberlake, first, 2:03; Pete Gwinn, Timberlake, ninth, 2:16; Chase Pierce, Timberlake, 20th, 2:25.

• 400 dash: Dylan Schlup, Timberlake, first, 54.03; Damein Lobato, Cherokee, second, 55.94; Colby Roach, Cherokee, third, 56.63; Carter Sands, Timberlake, sixth, 58.10; Lathan Golden, Cherokee, ninth, 58.96; Mason Parkhurst, Timberlake, 21st, 1:03.

• 300 hurdle: Merric Judd, Timberlake, first, 44.26; Nicky Lambert, Cherokee, second, 46.68.

• 1600 run: Payton Glenn, Timberlake, fourth, 5:21; Jack McCoy, Timberlake, 10th, 5:31; Alec Ullrich, Timberlake, 11th, 5:32; Chase Pierce, Timberlake, 19th, 5:55.

• 4×400 relay: Timberlake, second, 3:44.26; Cherokee, third, 3:44.84.

• Shot put: Aiden Sanborn, Cherokee, 14th, 35’9”; Cade Severin, Timberlake, 15th, 35’7.75”; Treavor Green, Cherokee, 23rd, 33’11.5”; Brant Failes, Cherokee, 24th, 33’9”; Jake Whiteside, Cherokee, 38th, 31’6”.

• Discus: Treavor Green, Cherokee, first, 129’9”; Aiden Sanborn, Cherokee, third, 123’2”Brant Failes, Cherokee, 23rd, 90’7”; Jake Whiteside, Cherokee, 28th, 85’3”

• Long jump: JJ Pippin, Timberlake, first, 21’6.25”; Houston Bockelman, Cherokee, third, 19’8”; Dalton Leierer, Timberlake, seventh, 19’1.25”; Colby Roach, Cherokee, 10th, 18’2.75”; Mason Parkhurst, Timberlake, 23rd, 16’0.5”.

• High jump: Dylan Schlup, Timberlake, first, 6’4”.

• Pole vault: Jade Jantzen, Cherokee, first, 12’; Jadon Adkisson, Timberlake, third, 9’6”; Nicky Lambert, Cherokee, fifth, 9’6”.

• 4×100 relay: Cherokee, second, 46.06

• 200 dash: JJ Pippin, Timberlake, third, 25.32.

• Team: Timberlake, first; Cherokee, fourth.

Upcoming Track Meets

Cherokee High School will be hosting the second of two track meets in April.

The second is the Cherokee Chief Track and Field 5th/6th and 7th/8th Invitational Track Meet on April 17.

The meet will begin at 9:30 a.m. with field events and at 10 a.m., the running events begin.