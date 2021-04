Track in full swing for athletes across Alfalfa County schools

Cherokee High School hosted their Buddy Murrell Invitational Track Meet on April 13.

The results are as follows:

Girls

• Pole vault: Riley Hensley, Cherokee, third, 7’; Kinlie Judd, Timberlake, seventh, 5’6”.

• Shot put: Kynlee Kolb, Cherokee, first, 33’5.5”; Mylee Sims, Burlington, fourth, 25’9”; Aowyn Seek, Timberlake, seventh, 19’3”.

• Discus: Kynlee Kolb, Cherokee, first, 111’10”; Anna Alvarez, Cherokee, third, 80’7”; Kinlie Judd, Timberlake, fifth, 71’2”; Mylee Sims, Burlington, sixth, 70’1”; Aowyn Seek, Timberlake, 65’5”.

• 4×100 relay: Cherokee, sixth, 57.36.

• 4×800 relay: Cherokee, first, 10:57.

• 100 hurdles: Katie Dahn, Cherokee, eighth, 20.56.

• 4×200 relay: Cherokee, fourth, 1:57.

• 3200 run: Abby Guffy, Cherokee, first, 12:26; Katie Dahn, Cherokee, fourth, 16:12.

• 800 run: Carson Schanbacher, Cherokee, third, 2:41; Jadin Hall, Cherokee, fourth, 2:42; Taylor Reese, Cherokee, seventh, 2:48; Raylen Weve, Cherokee, eighth, 2:51; Karlie Heatherman, Burlington, 21st, 3:38.

• 400 run: Macy Goodwin, Cherokee, first, 1:05; Taylor Reese, Cherokee, fifth, 1:11.53; Kayli Stewart, Burlington, eighth, 1:17; Raylen Weve, Cherokee, 13th, 1:11.58.

• 300 hurdles: Katie Dahn, Cherokee, eighth, 1:02.

• 1600 run: Jadin Hall, Cherokee, third, 6:22; Katie Dahn, Cherokee, ninth, 7:59.

• 4×400 relay: Cherokee, third, 4:27.

• Team: Cherokee, first; Burlington, 14th, Timberlake, 15th.

Boys

• Long jump: Preston Paschall, Burlington, first, 20’9”; JJ Pippin, Timberlake, second, 20’2.5”; Houston Bockelman, Cherokee, fourth, 20’.

• High jump: Preston Paschall, Burlington, first, 6’7”; Dylan Schlup, Timberlake, second, 6’4”; Derek Whittet, Burlington, sixth, 5’2”.

• Pole vault: Jade Jantzen, Cherokee, second, 12’6”; Jadon Adkisson, Timberlake, third, 9’; Nicky Lambert, Cherokee, fifth, 8’.

• Shot put: Aiden Sanborn, Cherokee, fifth, 36’5”; Cade Severin, Timberlake, seventh, 35’11”.

• Discus: Treavor Green, Cherokee, first, 140’; Aiden Sanborn, Cherokee, third, 127’.

• 4×100 relay: Cherokee, first, 45.91.

• 4×800 relay: Timberlake, second, 8:59; Cherokee, fifth, 9:27.

• 3200 run: Payton Glenn, Timberlake, first, 11:06; Alec Ullrich, Timberlake, second, 11:21; Jack McCoy, Timberlake, fourth, 11:37.

• 4×200 relay: Timberlake, first, 1:32; Cherokee, fourth, 1:36.

• 200 dash: JJ Pippin, Timberlake, third, 23.25; Lathan Golden, Cherokee, eighth, 25.16.

• 800 run: Pete Gwinn, Timberlake, seventh, 2:20; Chase Pierce, Timberlake, 12th, 2:25.

• 400 run: Dylan Schlup, Timberlake, first, 52.21; Damein Lobato, Cherokee, third, 55.23; Colby Roach, Cherokee, sixth, 57.45; Mason Parkhurst, Timberlake, ninth, 1:01.

• 300 hurdles: Merric Judd, Timberlake, first, 42.60; Nicky Lambert, Cherokee, third, 45.19; Cooper Rockenbach, Burlington, eighth, 54.54.

• 1600 run: Payton Glenn, Timberlake, third, 5:10; Alec Ullrich, Timberlake, fourth, 5:11; Jack McCoy, Timberlake, seventh, 5:22; Chase Pierce, Timberlake, 10th, 5:36.

• 4×400 relay: Timberlake, first, 3:32; Cherokee, second, 3:36.

• Team: Timberlake, first; Cherokee, second; Burlington, ninth.

April 15

The Timberlake boys’ track team competed at a meet at Ringwood on April 15.

The results are as follows:

Boys

• 4×100 relay: Timberlake, third, 48.86.

• 4×800 relay: Timberlake, third, 9:14.

• 3200 run: Payton Glenn, Timberlake, first; Alec Ullrich, Timberlake, second; Jack McCoy, Timberlake, third.

• 4×200 relay: Timberlake, second, 1:36.

• 800 run: Merric Judd, Timberlake, first, 2:05.

• 100 dash: Carter Sands, Timberlake, third, 12.34.

• 400 dash: Merric Judd, Timberlake, first, 51.87; Mason Parkhurst, Timberlake, sixth, 58.59.

• 300 hurdles: Dylan Schlup, Timberlake, first, 43.58.

• 200 dash: JJ Pippin, Timberlake, second, 24.49.

• 1600 run: Payton Glenn, Timberlake, first, 5:09; Alec Ullrich, Timberlake, second, 5:12; Jack McCoy, Timberlake, fifth, 5:20.

• 4×400 relay: Timberlake, first, 3:33.

• Pole vault: Jadon Adkisson, first, 7’7”; Chase Pierce, Timberlake, third, 6’.

• High jump: Dylan Schlup, Timberlake, first, 6’2”; JJ Pippin, Timberlake, second, 20’1.25”

• Team: Timberlake, second.

April 19

Members of the Cherokee High School track team competed at Chisholm High School on April 19.

The results are as follows:

Girls

• 4×800 relay: Cherokee, second, 10:55.

• 800 run: Abby Guffy, second, 2:29; Carson Schanbacher, fourth, 2:39; Jadin Hall, sixth, 2:43; Taylor Reese, 10th, 2:52; Raylen Weve, 11th, 2:53.

• 400 dash: Riley Hensley, fifth, 1:04.40; Macy Goodwin, sixth, 1:04.95.

• 300 hurdles: Raylen Weve, ninth, 58.66; Katie Dahn, 12th, 59.91.

• 1600 run: Abby Guffy, second, 5:49; Carson Schanbacher, fifth, 6:15; Jadin Hall, seventh, 6:22.

• 4×400 relay: Cherokee, third, 4:29.

• Long jump: Taylor Reese, 12th, 12’11”.

• Pole vault: Riley Hensley, seventh, 7’6”.

• Shot put: Kynlee Kolb, fifth, 33’2”; Anna Alvarez, 17th, 26’4.5”.

• Discus: Kynlee Kolb, second, 103’8”; Anna Alvarez, 15th, 75’5”.

• Team: Cherokee, fourth.

Boys

• 4×100 relay: Cherokee, fourth, 46.31.

• 110 hurdles: Nicky Lambert, fifth, 17.90.

• 4×200 relay: Cherokee, third, 1:36.

• 200 dash: Kai McHenry, fourth, 24.28.

• 400 dash: Damein Lobato, fourth, 54.57; Colby Roach, fifth, 54.62.

• 300 hurdles: Nicky Lambert, eighth, 46.74.

• 4×400 relay: Cherokee, second, 3:36.

• Long jump: Houston Bockelman, first, 20’; Colby Roach, ninth, 17’1.25”.

• Pole Vault: Nicky Lambert, first, 9’6”.

• Shot put: Aiden Sanborn, seventh, 36’8”.

• Discus: Treavor Green, first, 130’8”; Aiden Sanborn, third, 122’6”; Brant Failes, 13th, 97’2”; Jake Whiteside, 22nd, 84’7”.

• Team: Cherokee, third.

April 20

Members of the Burlington High School and Junior High track team and Cherokee Junior High competed at DCLA High School on April 20.

The results are as follows:

High School Girls

• 400 dash: Stewart, fifth, 1:18,

• Shot put: Sims, third, 25’1”.

• Discus: Sims, fourth, 71’3”.

• Team: Burlington, eighth.

High School Boys

• 300 hurdles: Paschall, fifth, 49.50.

• Long jump: Paschall, second, 18’10.25”.

• High jump: Pashcall, first, 6’.

• Team: Burlington, sixth.

Junior High Girls

• 400 relay: Cherokee, third, 1:00.

• 800 relay: Cherokee, second, 2:08.

• 1600 relay: Cherokee, second, 4:53.

• 3200 relay: Cherokee, fourth, 12:25.

• 100 dash: Alvarez, Cherokee, fifth, 16.15; Ginder, Cherokee, sixth, 16.81.

• 200 dash: Castro, Cherokee, fourth, 33.20.

• 400 dash: Heim, Cherokee, fourth, 1:13.

• 800 run: Solis, Cherokee, fourth, 2:58.

• 1600 run: Nevels, Cherokee, second, 6:32.

• 100 hurdles: Berry, Cherokee, second, 19.72; Hester, Cherokee, sixth, 21.47.

• 300 hurdles: Berry, Cherokee, third, 58.04; Hester, Cherokee, fifth, 1:00.

• Long jump: Heim, Cherokee, second, 12’11”; Alvarez, Cherokee, sixth, 10’7.75”.

• Pole vault: Nevels, Cherokee, second, 6’; Marisa, Cherokee, third, 6’.

• Team: Cherokee, second.

Junior High Boys

• 400 relay: Cherokee, sixth, 54.80.

800 relay: Cherokee, sixth, 1:59.

• 1600 relay: Cherokee, fifth, 4:34.

• 100 dash: Willard, Burlington, sixth, 13.12.

• 200 dash: Wade, Cherokee, sixth, 29.29.

• 1600 run: Guffy, Cherokee, third, 5:53; Cantellay, Cherokee, fourth, 5:53.

• 110 hurdles: Prince, Burlington, second, 20.35.

• High jump: Willard, Burlington, first, 4’10”; Prince, Burlington, second, 4’10”.

• Shot put: Alvarez, Cherokee, third, 37’6”.

• Discus: Alvarez, Cherokee, third, 109’7”; Lucas, Cherokee, sixth, 92’7”.

• Team: Cherokee, seventh; Burlington, ninth.

April 23

Cherokee and Timberlake elementary and junior high teams competed at the Cherokee Chief Invitational meet on April 23.

The results are as follows:

Elementary Girls

• Long jump: Talyn Allison, Cherokee, second, 1210”; Kaycie Shelton, Cherokee, fifth, 10’7”; Ella Johnson, Timberlake, ninth, 9’6’; Gracie Diller, Timberlake, 12th, 9’4”; Kinsley Shepard, Timberlake, 18th, 8’6”.

• High jump: Cassidee Parkhurst, Timberlake, second, 4’; Stormie June, Timberlake, third, 3’10”; Lyndey Berry, Cherokee, fourth, 3’8”; Anna Roglin, Cherokee, fifth, 3’8”; Ryleigh Hunter, Timberlake, eighth, 3’6”; Karsten Hester, Timberlake, eighth, 3’6”.

• Shot put: Emily Tucker, Cherokee, fifth, 22’5”; Ariana Green, Timberlake, 22’2”; Jerrica Bradford, Cherokee, eighth, 21’3”; Paci McDonald, Timberlake, 11th, 20’5”; Alyssa Smith, Timberlake, 14th, 19’9”; Geneva Mahieu, Timberlake, 16th, 19’3”; Lindzee Wessels, Cherokee, 17th, 18’10”; Peyton Madsen, timberlake, 17th, 18’10”; Keyona Henson, Cherokee, 20th, 18’6”; Benelli Green, Cherokee, 22nd, 17’9”.

• Discus: Emily Tucker, Cherokee, fourth, 50’1.5’; Peyton Madsen, Timberlake, fifth, 49’10”; Alyssa Smith, Timberlake, sixth, 48’6.5’; Lindzee Wessels, Cherokee, ninth, 44’6”; Benelli Green, Cherokee, 11th, 44’; Ariana Green, Timberlake, 16th, 37’9”; Geneva Mahieu, Timberlake, 19th, 34’2.5”; Paci McDonald, Timberlake, 25th, 29’9”; Keyona Henson, Cherokee, 30th, 21’2”.

• 4×100 relay: Cherokee, third, 1:01; Timberlake, fifth, 1:03.

• 100 hurdles: Zoey Bickerstaff, Cherokee, second, 22.12; Yesinia Banderas, Cherokee, third, 22.15.

• 100 dash: Anna Roglin, Cherokee, fourth, 15.95; Jocelyn Davis, Cherokee, seventh, 16.12; Yesinia Banderas, Cherokee, 12th, 16.71; Karsten Hester, Cherokee, 13th, 17.05; Paci McDonald, Timberlake, 14th, 17.07; Trinity Wade, Cherokee, 15th, 17.13; Raegan Bowers, 17th, 17.25; Kaycie Shelton, Cherokee, 22nd, 18.03; Benelli Green, Cherokee, 23rd, 18.08; Peyton Madsen, Timberlake, 29th, 18.57; Geneva Mahieu, Timberlake, 35th, 19.71.

• 800 run: Paisley Glenn, Timberlake, second, 2:51; Amilya Jones, Timberlake, fourth, 3:07; Lyndey Berry, Cherokee, sixth, 3:22; Kayli Pruett, Cherokee, seventh, 3:24.

• Sprint medley: Timberlake, second, 2:15; Cherokee, third, 2:16.

• 400 dash: Cassidee Parkhurst, Timberlake, second, 1:16; Stormie June, Timberlake, fifth, 1:22.84; Gracie diller, Timberlake, sixth, 1:22.97; Yesinia Banderas, Cherokee, seventh, 1:24.44; Regan Bowers, Timberlake, eighth, 1:24.62; Ryleigh Hunter, Timberlake, 10th, 1:28; Jerrica Bradford, Cherokee, 13th, 1:29.54; Aubrey Hair, Cherokee, 14th, 1:29.56; Kinsley Shepard, Timberlake, 18th, 1:32.

• 200 dash: Katelynn Storms, Timberlake, seventh, 33.70; Ella Johnson, Timberlake, ninth, 34.16; Ariana Green, Timberlake, 11th, 34.36; Alyssa Smith, Timberlake, 13th, 34.83; Jocelyn Davis, Cherokee, 16th, 35.67; Gracie Diller, Timberlake, 35.82; Yesinia Banderas, Cherokee, 18th, 35.86; Jerrica Bradford, Cherokee, 20th, 36.27; Karsten Hester, Cherokee, 21st, 36.57; Stormie June, Timberlake, 23rd, 36.72; Raegan Bowers, Timberlake, 27th, 37.54; Lyndey Berry, Cherokee, 29th, 37.70; Trinity Wade, Cherokee, 30th, 37.85; Kaycie Shelton, Cherokee, 31st, 38.10; Aubrey Hair, Cherokee, 35th, 39.23.

• 1200 run: Paisley Glenn, Timberlake, third, 4:47; Amilya Jones, Timberlake, fourth, 5:03; Kayli Pruett, Cherokee, sixth, 5:35.

• 4×400 relay: Timberlake, second, 5:07; Cherokee, third, 5:12.

• Team: Timberlake, second; Cherokee, third.

Junior High Girls

• Long jump: Naomi Heim, Cherokee first, 13’5.25”; Lanie Ginder, Cherokee, third, 12’1.75”; Isabella Alvarez, Cherokee, fourth, 12’0.75’; Henzley Thomas, Timberlake, sixth, 11’5.5”.

• High jump: Katey Doss, Cherokee, second, 3’10”; Gracia Jackson, Cherokee, third, 3’2”.

• Pole vault: Marisa Solis, Cherokee, first, 6’; Mae Nevels, Cherokee, second, 5’6”; Tessa Littlefield, Cherokee, second, 5’6”; Lilly Johnson, Timberlake, fourth, 5’6”.

• Shot put: Autumn May, Timberlake, sixth, 23’1”; Kailyn Mattingly, Timberlake, seventh, 21’3”; Shelby Pippin, Timberlake, 11th, 19’4.5”; Taylor Powell, Timberlake, 12th, 19’; Gracia Jackson, Cherokee, 13th, 17’5”; Krissa McDonald, Timberlake, 25th, 15’8”; Katie Reese, Timberlake, 15th, 15’8”; Adelyne Bickerstaff, Cherokee, 19th, 13’9”.

• Discus: Autumn May, Timberlake, second, 71’4”; Marlee Pecha, Timberlake, sixth, 56’9”; Kailyn Mattingly, Timberlake, eighth, 53’10”; Gracia Jackson, Cherokee, ninth, 50’8”; Krissa McDonald, Timberlake, 11th, 49’6”; Taylor Powell, Timberlake, 15th, 44’9.5”; Adelyne Bickerstaff, Cherokee, 16th, 41’3”; Shelby Pippin, Timberlake, 17th, 41’; Katie Reese, Cherokee, 18th, 30’10.5”.

• 4×100 relay: Cherokee, first, 58.47.

• 4×800 relay: Timberlake, first, 11:46; Cherokee, second, 11:52.

• 100 hurdles: Kenedy Hester, Cherokee, second, 19.83; Kynli Patterson, Cherokee, fourth, 21.74.

• 100 dash: Isabella Alvarez, Cherokee, fourth, 15.51; Katey Doss, Cherokee, sixth, 15.58; Lanie Ginder, Cherokee, eighth, 15.68; Alexia Pecha, Timberlake, 12th, 16.41; Henzley Thomas, 16th, 16.78.

• 800 run: Marisa Solis, Cherokee, first, 2:55; Aidyn Seek, Timberlake, second, 2:59; Jessie Weve, Cherokee, third, 3:01; Tessa Littlefield, Cherokee, fourth, 3:06.

• Sprint medley: Timberlake, first, 2:10.13; Cherokee, second, 2:10.88.

• 400 dash: Naomi Heim, Cherokee, fifth, 1:13; Jessie Weve, Cherokee, seventh, 1:17.

• 300 hurdles: Kenedy Hester, Cherokee, second, 56.80; Kynli Patterson, Cherokee, fifth, 1:11.

• 200 dash: Brooke Bowers, Timberlake, first, 30.95; Veronica Castro, Cherokee, fourth, 31.91; Katey Doss, Cherokee, seventh, 32.74; Lanie Ginder, Cherokee, eighth, 32.83.

• 1600 run: Mae Nevels, Cherokee, first, 6:44.

• 4×400 relay: Cherokee, first, 4:48; Timberalke, third, 5:04.

• Team: Cherokee, first; Timberlake, second.

Elementary Boys

• Long jump: William, Crain, Timberlake, first, 14’10”; Hesston Green, Timberlake, seventh, 11’7”; Baler Gibson, Cherokee, eighth, 11’5”; Gunnar Finney, Timberlake, ninth, 11’4.5”; Sadler Greb, Timberlake, ninth, 11’4.5’; Regan Gottsch, Cherokee, 12th, 11’2”; Tyson Ream, Cherokee, 13th, 11’; Garrett Ketterman, Cherokee, 20th, 10’3”.

• High jump: Stryker Worman Timberlake, fourth, 3’10”; Bodey Thomas, Timberlake, fifth, 3’10”; Diem Drew, Cherokee, sixth, 3’8”.

• Shot put: Antonio Banderas, Cherokee, fifth, 27’4”; Wyatt Parker, Cherokee, ninth, 24’8”; Colton Tharp, Timberlake, 11th, 23’6”; Jose Castro, Cherokee, 12th, 23’4”; Brendan May, Timberlake, 13th, 23’.

• Discus: Antonio Banderas, Cherokee, second, 64’6”; Wyatt Parker, Cherokee, third, 64’1”; Jose Castro, Cherokee, sixth, 57’8”; Colton Tharp, Timberlake, seventh, 57’; Brendan May, Timberlake, ninth, 54’6”; Zackery Cunningham, Cherokee, 13th, 43’9.5”; Malachi Ocobock, Cherokee, 17th, 40’1.5”.

• 4×100 relay: Cherokee, fourth, 1:00; Timberlake, sixth, 1:01.

• 100 hurdles: Gunnar Finney, Timberlake, fourth, 21.43; Jonathen Wear, Timberlake, eighth, 22.39.

• William Crain, Timberlake, first, 13.18; Trig Ream, Cherokee, eighth, 14.93; Regan Gottsch, Cherokee, 13th, 15.74; Gabriel Ramirez, Cherokee, 17th, 15.98; Gunnar Finney, Timberlake, 18th, 16.17; Jonathen Wear, Timberlake, 23rd, 16.71; Brendan May, Timberlake, 24th, 16.75; Colton Tharp, Timberlake, 30th, 17.31; James Smallwood, Cherokee, 33rd, 17.75; Preston Hall, Cherokee, 39th, 18.52; Adam McNary, Timberlake, 43rd, 19.49.

• 800 run: Dawson Schanbacher, Cherokee, first, 2:37; Lucas Heim, Cherokee, fourth, 2:59; Garrett Ketterman, Cherokee, fifth, 3:00; Price Poe, Cherokee, sixth, 3:07; Cash Cantellay, Cherokee, seventh, 3:11.

• Sprint medley: Cherokee, fourth, 2:16.60; Timberlake, fifth, 2:16.99.

•400 dash: William Crain, Timberlake, first, 1:02; Dawson Schanbacher, Cherokee, second, 1:09; Yandell Garcia, Cherokee, fourth, 1:13; Gabriel Ramirez, Cherokee, seventh, 1:16; Tyson Ream, Cherokee, 10th, 1:19; Diem Drew, Cherokee, 12th, 1:21; Caleb Kile, Cherokee, 14th, 1:35.

• 200 dash: William Crain, Timberlake, first, 27.24; Trig Ream, Cherokee, fourth, 30.84; Baler Gibson, Cherokee, fifth, 31.47; Sadler Greb, Timberlake, 16th, 34.94; Diem Drew, Cherokee, 17th, 35.05; Jonathen Wear, Timberlake, 18th, 35.95; Wiley Jones, Cherokee, 20th, 36.56; James Smallwood, Cherokee, 21st, 36.70; Brendan May, Timberlake, 22nd, 37.20; Colton Tharp, Timberlake, 24th, 37.59; Preston hall, Cherokee, 26th, 38.26; Adam McNary, Timberlake, 42.97.

•1200 run: Yandell Garcia, Cherokee, first, 4:36; Garrett Ketterman, cherokee, third, 4:53; Cash Cantellay, Cherokee, fourth, 5:01; Price Poe, Cherokee, fifth, 5:20; Caleb Kile, Cherokee, sixth, 5:37.

• 4×400 relay: Cherokee, second, 4:47; Timberlake, fifth, 5:19.

• Team: Cherokee, fourth; Timberlake, fourth.

Junior High Boys

• Long jump: Skyler Calwonsen, Timberlake, fifth, 14’3.5”; Conner Severin, Timberlake, eighth, 13’6.25”; DJ Lauppe, Timberlake, 12’9.75”; Cooper Cantellay, Cherokee, 14th, 11’2.25”.

• High jump: Paxton Glenn, Timberlake, third, 4’6”; Conner Severin, Timberlake, sixth, 4’4”.

• Pole vault: Payton Pierce, Timberlake, third, 6’6”; Alex Brewer, Timberlake, fifth, 6’; DJ Lauppe, Timberlake, seventh, 6’.

• Shot put: Alberto Alvarez, Cherokee, first, 39’7”; Matthew Janise, Timberlake, second, 39’5”; Declyn Lucas, Cherokee, fourth, 36’1”; Joel Parker, Cherokee, seventh, 29’4”; Aiden Hall, Cherokee, 12th, 26’11”; Cade Smith, Cherokee, 14th, 24’1”; Karson Shepard, Timberlake, 15th, 23’4”; Cashius Korbel, Timberlake, 18th, 22’7”; Joe Dooley, Cherokee, 19th, 21’7”.

• Discus: Matthew Janise, Timberlake, first, 118’4”; Joel Parker, Cherokee, third, 95’3”; Alberto Alvarez, Cherokee, fourth, 94’2”; Declyn Lucas, Cherokee, fifth, 90’7”; Karson Shepard, Timberlake, 17th, 60’5”; Cade Smith, Cherokee, 18th, 59’11”; Joe Dooley, Cherokee, 20th, 56’6”; Cashius Korbel, Timberlake, 21st, 51’10.5”.

• 4×100 relay: Cherokee, third, 53.33; Timberlake, fourth, 53.43.

• 4×800 relay: Timberlake, second, 10:58; Cherokee, third, 11:01.

• 110 hurdles: Mavric Judd, Timberlake, second, 19.42; Aiden Hall, Cherokee, seventh, 22.55; Lars Gwinn, Timberlake, ninth, 23.66.

• 100 dash: Aiden Hall, Cherokee, fourth, 14.04; Payton Pierce, Timberlake, eighth, 14.39; DJ Lauppe, Timberlake, 11th, 14.54; Alberto Alvarez, Cherokee, 18th, 15.46.

• 800 run: Paxton Glenn, Timberlake, third, 2:48; Jamie Garcia Cherokee, fourth, 2:53; Cooper Cantellay, Cherokee, fifth, 2:55.

• Sprint medley: Timberlake, third, 1:59; Cherokee, fourth, 2:00.

• 400 dash: Clayton Roach, Cherokee, fifth, 1:09; Joel Parker, Cherokee, sixth, 1:11; Jamie Garcia, Cherokee, eighth, 1:13; Lars Gwinn, Timberlake, 11th, 1:17.

• 200 dash: Blake Choate, Timberlake, second, 26.81; Kason Wade, Cherokee, seventh, 28.73; Conner Severin, Timberlake, 11th, 30.01; DJ Lauppe, Timberlake, 12th, 30.55; Joel Parker, Cherokee, 18th, 31.88.

• 1600 run: Kaleb Wear, Timberlake, third, 5:41; Gavin Guffy, Cherokee, fifth, 5:52; Cooper Cantellay, Cherokee, sixth, 6:21.

• 4×400 relay: Timberlake, second, 4:15; Cherokee, fourth, 4:27.

• Team: Timberlake, second; Cherokee, fourth.

April 24

Cherokee and Timberlake high schools competed at the Ringwood track meet on April 24.

The results are as follows:

Girls

• 400 relay: Cherokee, sixth, 57.80.

• 3200 relay: Cherokee, second, 10:50.

• 800 relay: Cherokee, sixth, 1:59.

• 800 run: Guffy, Cherokee, fifth, 2:29.

• 3200 run: Dahn, Cherokee, sixth, 15:58.

• 400 dash: Goodwin, Cherokee, second, 1:05; Hensley, Cherokee, third, 1:06.

• 1600 run: Guffy, Cherokee, first, 5:47; Schanbacher, Cherokee, fifth, 6:21; Hall, Cherokee, sixth, 6:27.

• 1600 relay: Cherokee, first, 4:26.

• Pole vault: Judd, Timberlake, third, 7’.

• Discus: Judd, Timberlake, sixth, 72’7”.

• Team: Cherokee, fourth; Timberlake, 14th.

Boys

• 400 relay: Timberlake, sixth, 50.71.

• 3200 relay: Timberlake, first, 9:10.

• 3200 run: Ullrich, Timberlake, second, 11:23; McCoy, Timberlake, fourth, 11:30.

• 800 relay; Timberlake, second, 1:35; Cherokee, fourth, 1:38.

• 800 run: Judd, Timberlake, first, 2:01.

• 100 dash: Pippin, Timberlake, first, 12.46; Sands, Timberlake, fourth, 12.87.

• 400 dash: Roach, Cherokee, fourth, 54.76; Lobato, Cherokee, sixth, 55.09.

• 300 hurdles: Schlup, Timberlake, second, 43.26; Judd, Timberlake, third, 43.33.

• 1600 run: McCoy, Timberlake, fourth, 5:21.

• 1600 relay: Timberlake, first, 3:31; Cherokee, third, 3:37.

• Pole vault: Jantzen, Cherokee, first, 13’; Adkisson, Timberlake, sixth, 8’6”.

• Shot put: Green, Cherokee, fourth, 39’3”.

• Long jump: Pippin, Timberlake, second, 20’9.5”; Schlup, Timberlake, fourth, 19’11.5; Bckelman, cherokee, sixth, 19’9.25”.

• Discus: Green, Cherokee, first, 133’6”; Sanborn, Cherokee, second, 123’9”.

• Team: Timberlake, second; Cherokee, fourth.

Regionals

Cherokee High School will host one of the Class A Regionals on Friday, April 30.

The meet will start at 9:30 a.m. with field events and 9:45 a.m. with running events.

Burlington, Aline-Cleo and Cherokee will be at this regional.

Timberlake will travel to Alex for their regional.

State track for Class A will be at Cherokee.