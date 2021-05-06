Aline-Cleo honors students

Chloe Kai, junior, was chosen as the March Student of the Month at Aline-Cleo High School.

Her school philosophy is to push yourself to the reputation you give yourself and make it bigger.

Kai feels her school is unique because of the opportunity to play sports.

She is inspired by her family.

Kai’s favorite activities are softball and drawing.

Her favorite quote is “ If baseball is life, then softball is heaven.”

Kai’s parents are Wesley and Olivia Clay, Aline.

Elizabeth Wallace, junior, has been chosen as the April Student of the Month at Aline-Cleo High School.

Her school philosophy is: “Don’t worry about what you did wrong, focus on what you can get right in the future.”

Wallace feels her school is unique because it is full of many students with many personality types so no one will be singled out for who they are.

Ms. Clepper has inspired her.

Wallace’s favorite activities are cosplaying, drawing, reading, writing, and playing video games.

Her favorite quote is “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory” ~ Dr. Seuss

Dacia and Austin Wallace, Aline, are her parents.