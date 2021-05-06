Cherokee FCCLA joins thousands for state FCCLA convention in OKC

Approximately 2,000 Oklahoma Family, Career and Community Leaders of America members attended the annual FCCLA State Convention Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Oklahoma City’s brand new Convention Center.

The theme of this year’s convention was “Stay Connected, Stay Red” according to Brittani Phillips, State FCCLA Adviser at the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education, Stillwater. Cherokee FCCLA had 24 members attend the 2021 State Convention.

Convention activities began with the opening general session at 9:00 a.m. where scholarship winners were announced and honorary members were recognized. Madison Wheeler and Bridget Wilhite, from Cherokee, each received an Oklahoma FCCLA Alumni and Associates Scholarship worth $1,500. Oklahoma FCCLA president, Kenzlee Camp, Broken Bow High School, presided over the convention.

Members and advisers had the opportunity to hear keynote speaker, Kyle Scheele. 13 workshop interest sessions were offered, ranging in topic from leadership development to the power of positivity. 2021-2022 State Executive Council members were elected and installed. Participants also had the opportunity to view exhibits and network with businesses from around the state.

This convention was the first hybrid State Convention Oklahoma FCCLA ever hosted, with over 200 chapters live streaming into the sessions. Many chapters had viewing parties at their schools or held events off campus in order to make the day memorable for members.

Over 500 FCCLA members competed in competitive event activities March 24th, 25th, and 27th. Students competed in areas of parliamentary procedure, job interview, illustrated talk, child care, and culinary arts, among others. State winners of the competitive events were announced during the medal ceremony. National STAR Event winners will compete at the hybrid Family, Career and Community Leaders of America National Leadership Conference, June 26- July 2, in Nashville, TN and online.

FCCLA is a career and technology student organization sponsored by the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education and is an integral part of Family and Consumer Sciences Education programs in comprehensive high schools and area technology centers.