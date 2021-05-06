Cherokee High School hosts regional track, Timberlake travels to Alex

Cherokee High School and Burlington High School competed at the Class A Regional Track Meet at Cherokee.

The results are as follows:

Girls

• 4×800 relay: Cherokee, Macy Goodwin, Riley Hensley, Carson Schanbacher and Abby Guffy, first, 10:20.

• 4×200 relay: Cherokee, Bridget Wilhite, Bethany Landrum, Macy Goodwin and Riley Hensley, first, 1:54.

• 3200 run: Abby Guffy, Cherokee, second, 12:49; Jadin Hall, Cherokee, fourth, 14:44.

• 800 run: Carson Schanbacher, Cherokee, fourth, 2:38.

• 400 run: Riley Hensley, Cherokee, third, 1:03.14; Macy Goodwin, Cherokee, fourth, 1:03.48; Taylor Reese, Cherokee, 10th, 1:09.

• 300 hurdles: Raylen Weve, Cherokee, ninth, 54.84; Bridget Wilhite, Cherokee, 13th, 57.89; Katie Dahn, Cherokee, 14th, 58.30.

• 1600 run: Abby Guffy, Cherokee, first, 5:37; Carson Schanbacher, Cherokee, fourth, 6:11; Jadin Hall, Cherokee, ninth, 6:45.

• 4×400 relay: Cherokee, Macy Goodwin, Riley Hensley, Carson Schanbacher and Abby Guffy, first, 4:20.

• Pole vault: Bridget Wilhite, Cherokee, third, 6’6”.

• Long jump: Taylor Reese, Cherokee, ninth, 13’4.75”; Korey Dooley, Cherokee, 18th, 11’11.75”.

• Discus: Kynlee Kolb, Cherokee, sixth, 101’1.5”; Anna Alvarez, Cherokee, 12th, 80’5.5”; Mylee Sims, Burlington, 24th, 61’2”.

• Shot put: Kynlee Kolb, Cherokee, third, 34’1.5; Anna Alvarez, Cherokee, 17th, 25’8.25; Mylee Sims, Burlington, 19th, 25’2”.

• Team: Cherokee, first.

Boys

• 4×100 relay: Cherokee, Lathan Golden, Jade Jantzen, Houston Bockelman and Damein Lobato, third, 45.71.

• 110 hurdles: Nicky Lambert, Cherokee, second, 16.86.

• 4×200 relay: Cherokee, Lathan Golden, Colby Roach, Houston Bockelman and Damein Lobato, first, 1:34.

• 400 run: Damein Lobato, Cherokee, fourth, 52.81; Colby Roach, Cherokee, seventh, 53.90; Ky Smith, Burlington, 25th, 1:05.

• 300 hurdles: Nicky Lambert, Cherokee, second, 42.80.

• 4×100 relay: Cherokee, Houston Bockelman, Colby Roach, Lathan Golden and Damein Lobato, first, 3:35.

• High jump: Preston Paschall, Burlington, first, 6’6”.

• Pole vault: Jade Jantzen, Cherokee, first, 13’6”; Nicky Lambert, Cherokee, third, 9’6”.

• Long jump: Preston Paschall, Burlington, first, 21’11.75”; Houston Bockelman, Cherokee, eighth, 19’2”

• Discus: Treavor Green, Cherokee, third, 136’11.5”; Aiden Sanborn, Cherokee, fifth, 118’9”; Brant Failes, Cherokee, 23rd, 91’8.5”.

• Shot put: Aiden Sanborn, Cherokee, 13th, 36’7.5”; Brant Failes, Cherokee, 21st, 34’6.5”; Treavor Green, Cherokee, 22nd, 33’8”.

• Team: Cherokee, first; Burlington, 11th.

Timberlake High School competed at the Class A Regional Track Meet at Alex.

The results are as follows:

Girls

• Pole vault: Kinlie Judd, first, 8’.

• Discus: Kinlie Judd, seventh, 64’5”.

• Team: Timberlake, 15th.

Boys

• 100 dash: Carter Sands, fourth, 11.99.

• 200 dash: JJ Pippin, first, 23.21.

• 400 dash: Dylan Schlup, first, 50.81; Mason Parkhurst, 11th, 1:01.

• 800 run: Merric Judd, second, 2:06; Pete Gwinn, seventh, 2:15.

• 1600 run: Payton Glenn, fourth, 4:55; Alec Ullrich, sixth, 5:07; Jack McCoy, seventh, 5:08.

• 3200 run: Payton Glenn, third, 11:07; Alec Ullrich, fourth, 11:17; Jack McCoy, sixth, 11:32.

• 110 hurdles: Mason Parkhurst, fourth, 23.32.

• 300 hurdles: Merric Judd, first, 41.31.

• 4×100 relay: Timberlake, Dalton Leierer, Carter Sands, Cameron Brewer and Jadon Adkisson, third, 46.51.

• 4×200 relay: Timberlake, Carter Sands, JJ Pippin, Cameron Brewer and Dylan Schlup, first, 1:34.

• 4×400 relay: Timberlake, JJ Pippin, Carter Sands, Merric Judd and Dylan Schlup, first, 3:33.

• 4×800 relay: Timberlake, Payton Glenn, Jack McCoy, Pete Gwinn and Merric Judd, first, 8:49.

• High jump: Dylan Schlup, first, 6’; Cameron Brewer, eighth, 5’2”; Pete Gwinn, ninth, 5’.

• Pole vault: Jadon Adkisson, first, 10’; Chase Pierce, second, 7’7.25”; Dalton Leierer, third, 7’.

• Long jump: JJ Pippin, first, 22’5”; Dalton Leierer, seventh, 19’.

• Shot put: Cade Severin, seventh, 36’9”.

• Discus: Cade Severin, 16th, 67’6”.

• Team: Timberlake, first.

April 27

Cherokee High School competed at the Longhorn Field Meet at Chisholm.

The results are as follows:

Boys

• Long jump: Houston Bockelman, fourth, 19’7.25”.

• Pole vault: Jade Jantzen, second, 13’; Nicky Lambert, fifth, 9’.

• Shot put: Aiden Sanborn, 11th, 32’10”; Treavor Green, 12th, 32’10”; Jake Whiteside, 24th, 29’11”.

• Discus: Treavor Green, second, 138’6”; Aiden Sanborn, fourth, 118’9”; Jake Whiteside, seventh, 101’3”.

• Team: Cherokee, first.

April 16

Timberlake Junior High and High School competed at the Wildcat Relays Meet at Covington-Douglas.

The results are as follows:

High School Girls

• Pole vault: Kinlie Judd, fourth, 6’.

High School Boys

• 4×100 relay: Timberlake, seventh, 47.69.

• 4×800 relay: Timberlake, third, 9:13.

• 3200 hurdles: Payton Glenn, first, 11:12; Alec Ullrich, third, 11:26.

• 4×200 relay: Timberlake, second, 1:35.

• 800 run: Merric Judd, first, 2:07.

• 100 dash: Carter Sands, seventh, 12.55; Cameron Brewer, 17th, 13.08; Jadon Adkisson, 23rd, 13.35; Mason Parkhurst, 37th, 13.86.

• 400 dash: Mason Parkhurst, 17th, 1:00.

• 300 hurdles: Merric Judd, third, 43.14.

• 200 dash: Dylan Schlup, first, 23.57; JJ Pippin, second, 24.17.

• 1600 run: Payton Glenn, third, 5:01.

• 4×400 relay: Timberlake, first, 3:30.

• High jump: Dylan Schlup, first, 6’2”.

• Pole vault: Jadon Adkisson, second, 9’; Chase Pierce, fifth, 7’; Dalton Leierer, fifth, 7’.

• Long jump: JJ Pippin, first, 21’11”.

• Shot put: Cade Severin, 11th, 35’4”.

• Team: Timberlake, second.

Junior High Girls

• 4×100 relay: Timberlake, 11th, 1:02.

• 4×800 relay: Timberlake, fourth, 12:15.

• 4×200 relay: Timberlake, third, 2:05.

• 100 dash: Amiah Ross, third, 15.25.

• 200 dash: Kayla Cotton, 27th, 34.97.

• 4×400 relay: Timberlake, fifth, 4.58.

• Pole vault: Lilly Johnson, second, 5’6”.

• Discus: Autumn May, seventh, 69’2”.

• Shot put: Kailyn Mattingly, 21st, 22’6”; Shelby Pippin, 28th, 20’3”; Taylor Powell, 29th, 20’2”.

• Team: Timberlake, fourth.

Junior High Boys

• 4×100 relay: Timberlake, fifth, 53.14.

• 4×800 relay: Timberlake, third, 10:42.

• 110 hurdles: Lars Gwinn, 17th, 24.28.

• 4×200 relay: Timberlake, fourth, 1:52.

• 100 dash: Payton Pierce, 41st, 15.48; Gentrye Nickel, 60th, 16.17; DJ Lauppe, 61st, 16.21; Colten Perryman, 84th, 18.09.

• 400 dash: Conner Severin, 23rd, 1:14; Lars Gwinn, 29th, 1:16.

• 300 hurdles: Lars Gwinn, 19th, 1:01.

• 200 dash: Blake Choate, 12th, 28.53; Conner Severin, 38th, 32.36; DJ Lauppe, 48th, 34.21; Colten Perryman, 58th, 39.45.

• 1600 run: Kaleb Wear, fourth, 6:43.

• 4×400 relay: Timberlake, third, 4:19.

• High jump: Mavric Judd, third, 5’.

•Pole vault: Payton Pierce, fourth, 5’6”.

• Long jump: Skyler Calwonsen, 14th, 14’10”; Conner Severin, 18th, 14’7”.

• Discus: Matthew Janise, second, 116’7”.

• Shot put: Matthew Janise, second, 42’5”.

• Team: Timberlake, fifth.