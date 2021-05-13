Timberlake finishes second at state track, Chiefs, Lady Chiefs are third

Cherokee High School hosted the Class A State Track Meet on Saturday, May 8.

The results are as follows:

Girls

• 400 dash: Riley Hensley, Cherokee, eighth, 1:03.63; Macy Goodwin, Cherokee, ninth, 1:03.68.

• 800 run: Carson Schanbacher, Cherokee, eighth, 2:36.

• 1600 run: Abby Guffy, Cherokee, first, 5:44; Carson Schanbacher, Cherokee, seventh, 6:05.

• 3200 run: Abby Guffy, Cherokee, fifth, 13:10.

• 4×200 relay: Cherokee, Bridget Wilhite, Bethany Landrum, Macy Goodwin and Riley Hensley, sixth, 1:54.

• 4×400 relay: Cherokee, Macy Goodwin, Riley Hensley, Carson Schanbacher, Abby Guffy, fourth, 4:20.

• 4×800 relay: Cherokee, Macy Goodwin, Riley Hensley, Carson Schanbacher, Abby Guffy, second, 10:13.

• Pole vault: Kinlie Judd, Timberlake, sixth, 7’6”; Bridget Wilhite, Cherokee, ninth, 7’.

• Discus: Kynlee Kolb, Cherokee, fourth, 113’7”.

• Shot put: Kynlee Kolb, Cherokee, first, 35’4.75”.

• Team: Cherokee, third; Timberlake, 34th.

Boys

• 200 dash: JJ Pippin, Timberlake, first, 22.55.

• 400 dash: Dylan Schlup, Timberlake, first, 49.20; Damein Lobato, Cherokee, eighth, 52.53.

• 800 run: Merric Judd, Timberlake, first, 2:01.

• 1600 run: Payton Glenn, Timberlake, fourth, 4:59; Alec Ullrich, Timberlake, 11th, 5:20.

• 3200 run: Alec Ullrich, Timberlake, sixth, 11:08; Jack McCoy, Timberlake, 12th, 11:53; Payton Glenn, Timberlake, 12:00.

• 110 hurdles: Nicky Lambert, Cherokee, sixth, 17.25.

• 300 hurdles: Merric Judd, Timberlake, third, 41.27; Nicky Lambert, Cherokee, seventh, 43.64.

• 4×100 relay: Cherokee, sixth, 45.64.

• 4×200 relay: Timberlake, Carter Sands, JJ Pippin, Cameron Brewer, Dylan Schlup, first, 1:32; Cherokee, Lathan Golden, Colby Roach, Houston Bockelman, Damein Lobato, fourth, 1:34.

• 4×400 relay: Timberlake, first, JJ Pippin, Carter Sands, Merric Judd, Dylan Schlup, first, 3:26; Cherokee, Houston Bockelman, Colby Roach, Lathan Golden, Damein Lobato, third, 3:33.

• 4×800 relay: Timberlake, Payton Glenn, Jack McCoy, Pete Gwinn, Merric Judd, third, 8:51.

• High jump: Preston Paschall, Burlington, second, 6’4”; Dylan Schlup, Timberlake, third, 6’4”.

• Pole vault: Jade Jantzen, Cherokee, second, 14’; Jadon Adkisson, Timberlake, fifth, 9’6”; Dalton Lierer, Timberlake, ninth, 8’; Nicky Lambert, Cherokee, 10th, 7’6”.

• Long jump: Preston Paschall, Burlington, first, 23’3.75”; JJ Pippin, Timberlake, sixth, 21’7”.

• Discus: Treavor Green, Cherokee, fourth, 139’7”; Aiden Sanborn, Cherokee, eighth, 127’4”.

• Team: Timberlake, second; Cherokee, third; Burlington, 13th.