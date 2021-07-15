Cherokee Roundup Club holds four days worth of playdays recently
Cherokee Roundup Club hosted four days worth of playdays with two coming in June and two in July.
The results are as follows:
June 26
6 & Under
• Stick Horse: Hayes Cudmore, first; Krese Blanton, second; Turner Allison, third; Brynley Roadenbaugh, fourth; Hardy Toews, fifth.
• Goat Tie: Hayes Cudmore, first; Krese Blanton, second; Turner Allison, third; Jacon Heaton, fourth; Hardy Toews, fifth.
• Barrels: Krese Blanton, first; Telson Ohm, second; Jacon Heaton, third; Karsyn Volker, forth; Trigg Keller, fifth.
• Flags: Telson Ohm, first; Jacon Heaton, second; Karsyn Volker, third; Oliver Liley, forth; Tigger Keller, fifth.
• Poles: Rickey Tucker, first; Telson Ohm, second; Jacon Heaton, third; Krese Blanton, forth; Karsyn Volker, fifth.
7 to 10
• Barrels: Kylee Winslow, first; Cord Heaton, second; Tanis Allison, third; Jancey Goodno, fourth; Janda Goodno, fifth.
• Flags: Tanis Allison, first; Jayt Heaton, second; Cord Heaton, third; Jancey Goodno, fourth; Madison Weve, fifth.
• Poles: Cord Heaton, first; Tanis Allison, second; Jancey Goodno, third; Jayt Heaton, forth; Kylee Winslow, fifth.
• Goats: Jancey Goodno, first; Cord Heaton, second; Kashe Nippert, third; Colby Bebermeyer, forth; Jayt Heaton, fifth.
• Breakaway Roping: Telson Ohm, first.
11 to 14
• Barrels: Kodee Ohm, first; Angelien Stewart, second; Logan Snider, third; Breckin Willyard, fourth; Brinkleee Blanton, fifth.
• Flags: Kodee Ohm, first; Logan Snider, second; Brinklee Blanton, third; Lilyan Waldren, fourth; Jesse Levin, fifth.
• Poles: Breckin Willyard, first; Brinklee Blanton, second; Lilyan Waldren, third; Logan Snoder, fourth; Angelien Stewart, fifth.
• Goats: Laine Tucker, first; Logan Snider, second; Brinklee Blanton, third; Kodee Ohm, fourth; Cooper Payne, fifth.
• Breakaway Roping: Cooper Payne, first.
15 to 18
• Barrels: Baylee Oister, first; Jade Jantzen, second; Dusty Colvin, third.
• Flags: Baylee Oister, first; Jade Jantzen, second; JW Walters, third.
• Poles: Jade Jantzen, first; JW Walters, second; Abbey Gibson, third.
• Goats: Jade Jantzen, first.
• Breakaway Roping: Jade Jantzen, first.
June 27
6 and Under
• Stick Horse: Hayes Cudmore, first; Telson Ohm, second and third; Krese Blanton, second and third; Ayla Lamle, fourth and fifth; Karsyn Volker, fourth and fifth.
• Goat Tie: Hayes Cudmore, first; Karsyn Volker, second; Telson Ohm, third; Oliver Liley, fourth; Tuner Allison, fifth.
• Barrels: Jacon Heaton, first; Telson Ohm, second; Karsyn Volker, third; Krese Blanton, fourth; Oliver Liley, fifth.
• Flag: Telson Ohm, first; Karsyn Volker, second; Krese Blanton, third; Jacon Heaton, fourth; Rickey Tucker, fifth.
• Poles: Rickey Tucker, first; Telson Ohm, second; Karsyn Volker, third; Jacon heaton, fourth; Krese Blanton, fifth.
7 to 10
• Barrels: Kylee Winslow, first; Brinsten Blaton, second;Jancey Goodno, third; Cord Heaton, fourth; Tanis Allison, Fifth.
• Flags: Cord Heaton, first; Tanis Allison, second; Bristen Blanton, third; Jancey Goodno, fourth; Kindree Schieber, fifth.
• Poles: Tanis Allison, first; Bristen Blanton, second; Jancey Goodno, third; Cordheaaton, fourth; Kaden Pruett, fifth.
• Goats: Jancey Goodno, first; Tanis Allison, second; Colby Bebermeyer, third; Cord Heaton, fourth; Janda Goodno, fifth.
• Breakaway Roping: Cord Heaton, first; Jancey Goodno, second.
11 to 14
• Barrels: Jessie Levon, first; Kodee Ohm, second; Brinklee Blantom, third; Angelien Stewart, fourth; Breckin Willyard, fifth.
• Flags: Kodee Ohm, first; Brinklee Blanton, seond; Angelien Stewart, third; Kenadie Mayer, fourth; Tayln Allison, fifth.
• Poles: Brinklee Blanton, first; Kodee Ohm, second; Angelien Stewart, third; Logan Snider, fourth; Kenadie Meyer, fifth.
• Goats: Laine Tucker, first; Talyn Allison, second; Kodee Ohm, third; Brinklee Blanton, fourth; Jessie Levin,fifth.
• Ribbon Roping: Copper Payne, first.
15 to 18
• Barrels: Baylee Oister, first; Jade Jantzen, second; Dusty Colvin, third.
• Poles: Baylee Oister, first; Jade Jantzen, second; Abbey Gibson, third.
• Goats: Jade Jantzen, first; Baylee Oister, second.
July 10
6 and Under
• Stick Horse: Hayes Cudmore, first; Krese Blanton, second; Telson Ohm, third; Oliver Liley, fourth; Brynley, fifth.
• Goat Tie: Hayes Cudmore, first; Coy Pingelton, second; Krese Blanton, third; Turner Allison, fourth; Karsyn Volker, fifth.
• Barrels: Karsyn Volker, first; Jacon Heaton, second; Quincy Tucker, third; Paize Waugh, fourth; Telson Ohm, fifth.
• Flag: Telson Ohm, first; Jacon Heaton, second; Krese Blanton, third; Oliver Liley, fourth; Karsyn Volker, fifth.
• Poles: Telson Ohm, first; Rickey Tucker, second; Karsyn Volker, third; Jacon Heaton, fourth; Krese Blanton, fifth.
7 to 10
• Barrels: Bristen Blanton, first; Kylee Winslow, second; Jancey Goodno, third; Jayt Heaton, fourth; Tanis Allison, fifth.
• Flags: Jayt Heaton, first; Tanis Allison, second; Bristen Blanton, third; Kaden Pruett, fourth; Walt Toews, fifth.
• Poles: Bristen Blanton, first; Tanis Allison, second; Kylee Winslow, third; Jayt Heaton, fourth; Asbrie Heaton, fifth.
• Goats: Jancey Goodno, first; Tanis Allison, second; Cord Heaton, third; Jayt Heaton, fourth; Bristen Blanton, fifth.
• Breakaway Roping: Telson Ohm, first.
11 to 14
• Barrels: Saige Kite, first; Kodee Ohm, second; Angelien Stewart, third; Brinklee Blanton, fourth; Kenadie Meyer, fifth.
• Flags: Brinklee Blanton, first; Angelien Stewart, second; Breckin Willyard, third; Logan Snider, fourth; Lilyan Walden, fifth.
• Poles: Brinklee Blanton, first; Kodee Ohm, second; Logan Snider, third; Kenadie Meyer, fourth; Lilyan Walden, fifth.
• Goats: Kodee Ohm, first; Cade Mackey, second; Talyn Allison, third; Brinklee Blanton, fourth; Angelien Stewart, fifth.
• Breakaway Roping: Breckin Willyard, first; Jantz Heaton, second.
• Calf Roping: Breckin Willyard, first.
• Steer Stopping: Jantz Heaton, first; Breckin Willyard, second.
15 to 18
• Barrels: Chase Kite, first; Jade Jantzen, second; Baylee Oister, third.
• Flags: Jade Jantzen, first; Wade Ewbank, second; Abbey Gibson, third.
• Poles: Jade Jantzen, first; Baylee Oister, second; Wade Ewbank, third.
• Goats: Jade Jantzen, first.
• Breakaway Roping: Morgan Meyer, first.
July 11
6 and Under
• Stick Horse: Hayes Cudmore, first; Ayla Lamle, second; Karsyn Volker, third; Brynley Roadenbaugh, fourth; Krese Blanton, fifth.
• Goat Tie: Hayes Cudmore, first; Krese Blanton, second; Telson Ohm, third; Turner Allison, fourth; Paize Waugh, fifth.
• Barrels: Telson Ohm, first; Karsyn Volker, second; Quincy Tucker, third; Jacon Heaton, fourth; Oliver Liley, fifth.
• Flag: Telson Ohm, first; Krese Blanton, second; Rickey Tucker, third; Jacon Heaton, fourth; Paize Waugh, fifth.
• Poles: Telson Ohm, first; Rickey Tucker, second; Paize Waugh, third; Krese Blanton, fourth; Jacon Heaton, fifth.
7 to 10
• Barrels: Kylee Winslow, first; Jancey Goodno, second; Bristen Blanton, third; Janda Goodno, fourth; Tanis Allison, fifth.
• Flags: Bristen Blanton, first; Tanis Allison, second; Jancey Goodno, third; Kindree Schieber, fourth; Jayt Heaton, fifth.
• Poles: Tanis Allison, first; Jancey Goodno, second; Jayt Heaton, third; Bristen Blanton, fourth; Asbrie Heaton, fifth.
• Goats: Jancey Goodno, first; Jayt Heaton, second; Cord Heaton, third; Janda Goodno, fourth; Clayton Smith, fifth.
• Breakaway Roping: Jayt Heaton, first; Jancey Goodno, second; Telson Ohm, third.
11 to 14
• Barrels: Saige Kite, first; Brinklee Blanton, second; Kodee Ohm, third; Logan Snider, fourth; Kenadie Meyer, fifth.
• Flags: Kodee Ohm, first; Brinklee Blanton, second; Kenadie Meyer, third; Lilyan Walden, fourth; Morgan Matzke, fifth.
• Poles: Brinklee Blanton, first; Kenadie Meyer, second; Lilyan Walden, third; Breckin Willyard, fourth; Kodee Ohm, fifth.
• Goats: Cade Mackey, first; Brinklee Blanton, second; Laine Tucker, third; Talyn Allison, fourth; Mackinze Mackey, fifth.
• Breakaway Roping: Saige Kite, first; Jantz Heaton, second.
• Calf Roping: Jantz Heaton, first.
• Steer Stopping: Breckin Willyard.
15 to 18
• Barrels: Chase Kite, first; Jessica Corey, second; Baylee Oister, third.
• Poles: Baylee Oister, first; Jessica Corey, second.
• Goats: Jessica Corey, first; Dusty Colvin, second; Baylee Oister, third.