Cherokee falls to Laverne, looks to bounce back against Sharon-Mutual

The Cherokee Chiefs fell to Laverne in their opening game of the 2021 football season.

Cherokee traveled to Laverne to take on the Tigers.

The Tigers outscored the Chiefs 46-0 to secure the victory in the third quarter.

Laverne scored 32 in the first quarter, six in the second and eight in the third quarter.

The offensive stats for the Chiefs are as follows:

• Lake Lyon: 10-21 for 58 yards, 10 rushes for 30 yards.

• Damien Ramirez: seven carries for 37 yards and five catches for 6 yards.

• Lathan Golden: two carries for 7 yards.

• Kai McHenry: two carries for 6 yards and one catch for 19 yards.

• Zack Hellar: one carry for 1 yard.

• Colby Roach: two catches for 16 yards.

• Kolby Roberts: 1 catch for 10 yards.

• Gabe Wyatt: one catch for 7 yards.

The Chiefs will travel to Sharon-Mutual to take on the Trojans at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3.

Cherokee was set to play the Trojans a year ago, but due to Covid-19 concerns the game was cancelled.